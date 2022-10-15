Power Outage at Fort Wilderness Leads to Shortened ‘Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue’, Guests Strangely Charged Full Price and Given Bowls As Recovery

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
WDW News Today
New Tie-Dye 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey, Permits Filed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fantasyland Brawl Family Upset at No Pressed Charges, & More: Daily Recap (10/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 14, 2022.
WDW News Today
Entire First Week, Last Date Before Thanksgiving Sold Out for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
Hot on the heels of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party completely selling out in record time, dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are beginning to quickly sell out. Current availability on the Walt Disney World website shows that all dates for the first week of the event—November 8,...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
Yahoo!
I tested out the $10,000 2-night stay aboard Dolly Parton's tour bus, where guests receive everything from Dollywood admission to monogrammed robes
Who wouldn't jump at the chance to live like music icon Dolly Parton? Thanks to Dollywood, the theme park the humanitarian co-owns with Herschend Family Entertainment, that dream can now come true for $10,000 — and it comes with a private chef and plenty of sequins. As a theme...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
WDW News Today
Prices Increased on Pins, Shoulder Plush, and Light-Up Souvenirs at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases are sweeping Walt Disney World Resort. Today, we noticed the latest round of price hikes as prices of trading pins, shoulder plush, and light-up souvenirs have increased. We saw this pin price chart in Big...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
CNET
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices Again
Disneyland has once again upped the pricing of its theme park tickets in California ahead of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100) celebration kicking off in January. Under the new pricing, it can now cost guests up to $244 to attend both theme parks for a single day. First...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week
With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
WDW News Today
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
