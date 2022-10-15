ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Slade left out of England squad but Murley earns maiden call-up

HENRY SLADE is the headline omission from England's squad for their November Tests but head coach Eddie Jones has handed a first senior call-up to Harlequins wing Cadan Murley. Exeter centre Slade missed England's summer tour win in Australia to undergo shoulder surgery. He is now back fit, but has...
WORLD
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
ESPN

Wasps players and coaches made redundant after club goes into administration

Premiership club Wasps have been placed into administration, the Coventry-based side said on Monday after they were suspended by England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) last week when they were unable to find a solution to their financial woes. 167 employees were made redundant as a result of the club being...
RUGBY
ng-sportingnews.com

Joey Manu brilliance helps New Zealand overcome 'clunky' start against Lebanon

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire set a huge challenge for Joey Manu prior to the Rugby League World Cup - and the Roosters superstar took that personally. Despite playing in the centres for the Tricolours in the NRL, Manu will play fullback for the Kiwis in the tournament, with his coach urging him to prove himself as the world's best No.1 in the coming weeks.
WORLD
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win

Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
WORLD
The Independent

Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments

Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
WORLD
BBC

Taine Basham and Josh Adams give Wales autumn injury scare

Dragons flanker Taine Basham and Cardiff wing Josh Adams have given Wales coach Wayne Pivac injury scares ahead of the autumn internationals. Basham injured his elbow after falling heavily late in the first half of the Dragons defeat at the Arms Park. He was then followed early in the second...
RUGBY
BBC

Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
RUGBY
BBC

Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role

Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
SPORTS
BBC

Wasps: Premiership club follow Worcester Warriors into administration

Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days. The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week. It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be...
RUGBY
BBC

T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan in final warm-up game

Pakistan 160-8 (19 overs): Masood 39 (22); Willey 2-22 England 163-4 (14.4 overs): Brook 45* (24), Stokes 36 (18); M Wasim 2-16 England won by six wickets (DLS method) Ben Stokes showed glimpses of a return to form as England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game before the T20 World Cup.
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Excluding Natasha Hunt 'could come back to bite England'

Taking scrum-half Lucy Packer to the World Cup instead of the more experienced Natasha Hunt "could come back to bite England", says former captain Katy Daley-Mclean. Packer, 22, was an unused substitute in England's 13-7 win against France as head coach Simon Middleton kept Leanne Infante on the field. Claudia...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy