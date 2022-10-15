Read full article on original website
ESPN
England boss Eddie Jones recalls Kyle Sinckler for autumn internationals amid lengthy injury list
Eddie Jones has recalled Kyle Sinckler for England's autumn internationals but there is no place in the squad for Henry Slade. Jack Willis is the sole player included from Wasps as the club look set to go into administration. Of the six uncapped players in the group, Harlequins winger Cadan Murley makes the cut for the first time.
mailplus.co.uk
Slade left out of England squad but Murley earns maiden call-up
HENRY SLADE is the headline omission from England's squad for their November Tests but head coach Eddie Jones has handed a first senior call-up to Harlequins wing Cadan Murley. Exeter centre Slade missed England's summer tour win in Australia to undergo shoulder surgery. He is now back fit, but has...
New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars
Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Joseph Manu scores superb solo try
Joseph Manu scores a superb solo try for New Zealand in their World Cup opener against Lebanon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Available to UK users only.
ESPN
Wasps players and coaches made redundant after club goes into administration
Premiership club Wasps have been placed into administration, the Coventry-based side said on Monday after they were suspended by England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) last week when they were unable to find a solution to their financial woes. 167 employees were made redundant as a result of the club being...
ng-sportingnews.com
Joey Manu brilliance helps New Zealand overcome 'clunky' start against Lebanon
New Zealand coach Michael Maguire set a huge challenge for Joey Manu prior to the Rugby League World Cup - and the Roosters superstar took that personally. Despite playing in the centres for the Tricolours in the NRL, Manu will play fullback for the Kiwis in the tournament, with his coach urging him to prove himself as the world's best No.1 in the coming weeks.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win
Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
Kangaroos kick away from Fiji in eight-try trouncing at Rugby League World Cup
Australia defeated Fiji 42-8 in their RLWC round one clash at Leeds with Harry Grant and Cameron Munster masterminding an eight-try victory
Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments
Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
BBC
Super League Magic Weekend: Newcastle to host event for seventh time
Newcastle United's St James' Park is to host Magic Weekend for a seventh time in 2023. The Super League event, which sees all 12 teams play in the same venue over two days, will be held on the weekend of 3-4 June. This could be the final time the showcase...
BBC
Taine Basham and Josh Adams give Wales autumn injury scare
Dragons flanker Taine Basham and Cardiff wing Josh Adams have given Wales coach Wayne Pivac injury scares ahead of the autumn internationals. Basham injured his elbow after falling heavily late in the first half of the Dragons defeat at the Arms Park. He was then followed early in the second...
BBC
Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony
Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
BBC
Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
BBC
Wasps: Premiership club follow Worcester Warriors into administration
Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days. The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week. It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan in final warm-up game
Pakistan 160-8 (19 overs): Masood 39 (22); Willey 2-22 England 163-4 (14.4 overs): Brook 45* (24), Stokes 36 (18); M Wasim 2-16 England won by six wickets (DLS method) Ben Stokes showed glimpses of a return to form as England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game before the T20 World Cup.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Excluding Natasha Hunt 'could come back to bite England'
Taking scrum-half Lucy Packer to the World Cup instead of the more experienced Natasha Hunt "could come back to bite England", says former captain Katy Daley-Mclean. Packer, 22, was an unused substitute in England's 13-7 win against France as head coach Simon Middleton kept Leanne Infante on the field. Claudia...
