Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - On Sunday, more than 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church served their community. One of the projects included volunteers repainting every bench at the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. Volunteers like Barry Depweg also helped pull trash out of the creek and swept up glass and needles nearby. "It's...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Teichert ponds is in the middle of Chico, just south of Little Chico Creek off...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic

CHICO, Calif. - The beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will block off several downtown area streets. Most of downtown will be closed to drivers from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. That includes set up for the event and gives dozens of floats space to move around on their route.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Pleasant Valley went into their rival's house and mounted a comeback win, taking down Chico 28-14. Enterprise visited their rival Shasta and delivered a convincing victory, 41-14.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Control burn scheduled through October at Loafer Creek

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it will be conducting a control burn at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area. The burn is anticipated to start on Monday and run through the end of October. Crews will be burning 163 acres on the north end of the recreation...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds

Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work

CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

VOTE! Play of the Week: Enterprise vs Chico

The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl. Play A is from Enterprise quarterback J.J. Johnson who airs out to receiver Elijah Goss to complete a 45-yard touchdown pass. Play B comes from Chico quarterback...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA

