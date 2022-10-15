Read full article on original website
Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - On Sunday, more than 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church served their community. One of the projects included volunteers repainting every bench at the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. Volunteers like Barry Depweg also helped pull trash out of the creek and swept up glass and needles nearby. "It's...
Parade of Lights returns to Chico this weekend, several streets closing for event
This years theme is "Unity in Community" in honor of the parades return. Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic. The Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. in downtown Chico.
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Teichert ponds is in the middle of Chico, just south of Little Chico Creek off...
Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic
CHICO, Calif. - The beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will block off several downtown area streets. Most of downtown will be closed to drivers from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. That includes set up for the event and gives dozens of floats space to move around on their route.
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Pleasant Valley went into their rival's house and mounted a comeback win, taking down Chico 28-14. Enterprise visited their rival Shasta and delivered a convincing victory, 41-14.
Control burn scheduled through October at Loafer Creek
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it will be conducting a control burn at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area. The burn is anticipated to start on Monday and run through the end of October. Crews will be burning 163 acres on the north end of the recreation...
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work
CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
VOTE! Play of the Week: Enterprise vs Chico
The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl. Play A is from Enterprise quarterback J.J. Johnson who airs out to receiver Elijah Goss to complete a 45-yard touchdown pass. Play B comes from Chico quarterback...
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
