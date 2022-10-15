Read full article on original website
qrockonline.com
Elwood has Your A Day to Remember Tickets!
Listen to Elwood in the Morning all week at 7:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see A Day to Remember!. -Catch their show with special guest, Wage War, for the band’s Reassembled: Acoustic Theatre Tour on Monday, December 12th at the Chicago Theatre!. For...
The Irie Cup Making Debut in Downtown Huntley by Year-End
The owners hope to raise $40,000 through a fundraiser for renovations
wgnradio.com
John Kraman and Mecum bring cars and stars to Schaumburg and TV
NBC and Mecum Auctions host John Kraman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement in the works as 1000 cars come back to the Chicago area this weekend for fans to see and take home! For more information on auctions, events, bidding and more go to https://www.mecum.com/
qrockonline.com
Win Tickets to See the Trinity of Terror!
Listen to Elwood in the morning at 8:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Trinity of Terror!. This tour features three awesome bands: Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Ice Nine Kills with special guest Atreyu!. Catch this show at the Hard Rock...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Carpentersville Approves Plans for Second Starbucks Location
The new freestanding cafe will sit between Miller and Huntley Roads
theeastcountygazette.com
Lou Malnati’s Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza for National Pizza Month
Lou Malnati’s Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza for National Pizza Month. Lou Malnati’s, a Chicago-area resounding dish favorite, is releasing a thin-crust-style deep dish pizza. The “White Pizza Meets Deep Dish” features the chain’s Louie cream sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach mix, and red onions.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New restaurant will replace closed Gaslight Bar in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer said he was confident that he could find a new business to replace the Gaslight Bar and Grill when it closed. Vorderer and the Oak Lawn Village Board found a new business in less than a month. At Tuesday night’s village board meeting, Vorderer welcomed...
'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Spectacular Illinois Mansion Has Private Landing Pad for Helicopter
How nice would life be if you could live far enough away from the Chicago hustle and bustle, but conveniently whip in and out of the Windy City anytime you want on your private helicopter?. For just under $8 million dollars, there's a mansion on the market in Illinois that...
