Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Breaking: Patriots Make Starting Quarterback Decision
The Patriots have made a decision at quarterback for Week 6. New England is going with rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback for Sunday's game. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will sit out. "Patriots’ QB Mac Jones is inactive today. Bailey Zappe starts," Adam Schefter reports. Zappe led the Patriots to...
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller discussed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at length ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
Meet the Steelers starting secondary facing Tom Brady
With safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and three starting cornerbacks out-here are the guys who the Steelers will play against Tom Brady Sunday afternoon
Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend
Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles: Players 'living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land'
Since a 2-0 start to the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a rough patch. On Sunday, the Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, suffering their third loss in four games. After dropping to 3-3 on the season, head coach Todd Bowles criticized players still living in the glow of the team's 2020 title, hinting that not everyone is giving their all.
Yardbarker
Texans part ways with Jack Easterby
As Schefter noted, Easterby was with the New England Patriots for six years before he was hired by the Texans. He was a character coach and in charge of player development in New England, which is why many were surprised when Houston gave him a job evaluating talent. Bill Belichick even gave a brutally honest quote once about Easterby having a personnel job with the Texans.
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Comments / 0