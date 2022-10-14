Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALDS Game 4 lineup
This postseason has already seen some huge upsets. Not many people had the Phillies knocking out the Paul Goldschmidt/Nolan Arenado-led Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, and even fewer had them dispatching the defending champion Braves. The 111-win Dodgers went down on the same night, as the same Padres team that upset the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card managed to shock LA by stealing Game 2 at Dodger Stadium and winning back-to-back games at Petco Park.
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman
The Dodgers lost in the NLDS after a historic regular season, and while some say that makes the 111 wins meaningless, L.A. president Andrew Friedman disagrees.
Nestor Cortes’ tribute shows how much Yankees respect Aaron Judge
The 2022 New York Yankees have assured fans since Opening Day that they’re different, unwilling to settle for in-season accomplishments and progress until their ultimate goal of a World Series has been achieved. That assurance has created a different vibe and a tingle in the Bronx during what could’ve...
