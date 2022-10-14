This postseason has already seen some huge upsets. Not many people had the Phillies knocking out the Paul Goldschmidt/Nolan Arenado-led Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, and even fewer had them dispatching the defending champion Braves. The 111-win Dodgers went down on the same night, as the same Padres team that upset the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card managed to shock LA by stealing Game 2 at Dodger Stadium and winning back-to-back games at Petco Park.

BRONX, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO