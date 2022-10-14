Read full article on original website
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
2 hospitalized after shooting on southbound 110 Freeway in Gardena
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area Monday morning, authorities said.
2 in custody after 4 struck by gunfire at Lancaster apartment complex
Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that wounded four people in Lancaster Sunday evening. The shooting in the 44000 block of 20th Street East was reported at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the shooting was likely the result of a conflict between family […]
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Man Found Dead Near Pomona Railroad Tracks Oct. 15
POMONA – Detectives are searching for anyone responsible for the death of a man found near railroad tracks Saturday afternoon. It is not publicly clear when the man the man was shot or where, but officers responded to a call of a man down in the 100 block of Newman Street around 1:13 p.m. The man was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
2nd Pasadena man facing attempted murder charge in shooting near Ontario youth football game: Police
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario
A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Compton
