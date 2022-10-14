ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 in custody after 4 struck by gunfire at Lancaster apartment complex

Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that wounded four people in Lancaster Sunday evening. The shooting in the 44000 block of 20th Street East was reported at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the shooting was likely the result of a conflict between family […]
LANCASTER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Found Dead Near Pomona Railroad Tracks Oct. 15

POMONA – Detectives are searching for anyone responsible for the death of a man found near railroad tracks Saturday afternoon. It is not publicly clear when the man the man was shot or where, but officers responded to a call of a man down in the 100 block of Newman Street around 1:13 p.m. The man was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested in connection with shooting incident at school in Ontario

A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department. On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening...
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Deputies were unable to provide information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a suspect involved. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif.- A 25-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. The victim was identified as Compton resident Cristian Flores Padilla, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of...
COMPTON, CA

