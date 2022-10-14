Read full article on original website
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
suburbanchicagoland.com
Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board
Calandriello calls out Republican Mega-Donors Griffin and Uihlein for trying to influence election, buying seats on the Cook County Board. Beleaguered GOP incumbent Sean Morrison refuses League of Women Voters Palos/Orland Area invitation to debate, electing to hide behind his political donations and false political attacks. Candidate for the 17th...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois needs to repeal the Safe-T Act
Accused felons released without bail awaiting trial are committing more violence in Cook County. It’s the ugly secret that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot don’t want to talk about. In the past year ore than 60 suspects awaiting trial released by the system in Cook County have committed murder, killings that could have been prevented had the suspects been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
wmay.com
Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Heights RAB changes made after heated debate
Changes will be made to some of the duties and responsibilities of the Palos Heights Recreation Advisory Board but before the final vote, two city council aldermen had a heated disagreement. The council voted 7-1 at the Oct. 3 meeting to approve the changes, which originally had RAB members concerned....
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cheers, jeers for new City policy
Conventional wisdom might say that in a part of Chicago heavy with City workers, praise would be unanimous for last week’s announcement of an expansion of the City’s paid parental leave policy. But judging by reactions seen recently, conventional wisdom may be mistaken. “What took [Mayor Lori Lightfoot]...
fox32chicago.com
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves
PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Nazareth to present ‘Harvey’ as fall production
Nazareth Academy is proud to present “Harvey,” the Pulitzer Prize winning play about an imaginary six-foot rabbit that delivers laughs while offering a lesson about how important friendship really is and how loyalty must withstand every single challenge. There is nothing quite like the friendship between Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend, Harvey the Pooka.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas notes tax sale deadline
The deadline for Cook County property owners to avoid the Annual Tax Sale is fast approaching, Treasurer Maria Pappas said recently. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (that were due in 2021) will be offered Nov. 15 – 18. More than $226 million is due on 55,857 homes, businesses...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Police exam coming up this month
The Chicago Police Department will host in-person police officer entry exams at all City Colleges of Chicago locations from Oct. 20-22. Those between the ages of 21 and 39 are eligible to take the exam and begin the process of becoming a CPD officer. “Anyone who is passionate about serving...
Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away. While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to...
Washington Examiner
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Summit School District 104 may drop 5th-grade center
Summit School District 104 is considering dropping Wharton School as a fifth-grade learning center only and returning the elementary schools in the district to kindergarten to fifth grade. Heritage Middle School would remain the campus for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. Using Wharton as a fifth-grade only learning center was...
