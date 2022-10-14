Read full article on original website
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5m to Girl Scouts
The Girl Scouts has received the largest monetary donation in its history, from novelist and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was once married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. An announcement from the Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday thanked Scott for her gift of $84.5m, which the organization pledged...
School hopefuls address voters at forum
A full slate of school board hopefuls in Chowan County educated potential voters on their visions during a candidate forum Monday evening. Hosted at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton, the forum was conducted over the course of two hours, with questions being posed to the candidates – Sherronne Battle, Ricky Browder, Nancy Heiniger, Tom Joyal, George Lewis, Maxine Mason and Lisa Perry – who each received an opportunity to respond to each topic mentioned. ...
Favorite possessions… (copy)
I am trying to downsize and rid myself of clutter. This is not any easy task; as, it involves determining if an object still has value or has outlived its usefulness. The value of my possessions varied through the years. What was important some years ago is no longer important to me. A warm bottle of milk and a Pacifier were the most important things in my world once. If I had them, there was joy in the world. If I did not, there was...
