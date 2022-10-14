Read full article on original website
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
pagosadailypost.com
Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado
PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway. “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
eldiablonews.com
Durango Steals The Win Again!
Cross Country is one of those sports that isn’t acknowledged that much but it arguably is one of the toughest sports to do. On Friday, October 7, 2022, Durango High School had a home meet at Hillcrest. The race was a 5000 meter race which is 3 miles and 188 yards. Durango High School completed a race against Alamosa, Bayfeild, Ignacio, Monticello, Pagosa Springs, Sargent, Centauri, Monte Vista, Montezuma-Cortez, Dolores, and Mancos High Schools.
Durango Launches Workforce Rental Housing Incentive
Durango’s Housing Innovation Division is leading a pilot program addressing a shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The City Council has allocated $80,000, which will be paid to ten applicants who build or legalize an A.D.U. on their property and agree to rent it to a local worker for at least two years. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV and the Norm Phillips Team at Draper and Kramer
"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land
Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
KJCT8
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Trail runner missing in southwest Colorado for more than two weeks
La Plata County Search and Rescue is asking those in the area of La Plata Canyon to be on the lookout for signs of missing trail runner David Lunde, last seen more than two weeks ago, on October 1. Lunde is believed to have been on a long run about 15 miles northwest of Durango in the San Juan National Forest when he disappeared.
nbc11news.com
Sunshine to stay. Tracking next rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are seeing and feeling different conditions and temperatures today compared to yesterday. While our valleys have seen sunshine, cloud cover has pushed through the area leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have fallen by a few degrees from the mid-70s yesterday to the lower 70s for today in Grand Junction. Conditions have remained dry for our valleys, but down in the San Juans and the Four Corners region, scattered showers have impacted those areas. Most of this rainmaker stayed south of Ouray county, and in the higher elevation, some light snow showers were apparent with this rainmaker.
CBS News
Search nears two weeks for trail runner missing near Durango
A group of searchers made up of mostly volunteers is spending Saturday looking for 29-year-old David Lunde in the La Plata County backcountry. If they don't find him, official search operations will be called off Sunday, an official told CBS4. Saturday is the 13th day of looking for Lunde. Lunde...
