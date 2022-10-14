Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado
PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
eldiablonews.com
Durango Steals The Win Again!
Cross Country is one of those sports that isn’t acknowledged that much but it arguably is one of the toughest sports to do. On Friday, October 7, 2022, Durango High School had a home meet at Hillcrest. The race was a 5000 meter race which is 3 miles and 188 yards. Durango High School completed a race against Alamosa, Bayfeild, Ignacio, Monticello, Pagosa Springs, Sargent, Centauri, Monte Vista, Montezuma-Cortez, Dolores, and Mancos High Schools.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway. “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
durangogov.org
Durango city attorney resigns
Durango City Attorney Dirk Nelson has resigned from his position effective immediately. City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, in executive session to acknowledge receipt of Nelson’s resignation notice and to discuss procedures for the search for an interim city attorney as well as to discuss the process for a permanent replacement.
La Plata Month’s Supply of Homes Doubled
With a cooling of the air comes a cooling of the real estate market, but that’s not all bad as we’ll discuss more in depth in this episode. Interest rates reached the highest they've been in 20 years and the month’s supply of homes has more than doubled. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties LLC and the Local News Network
Trail runner missing in southwest Colorado for more than two weeks
La Plata County Search and Rescue is asking those in the area of La Plata Canyon to be on the lookout for signs of missing trail runner David Lunde, last seen more than two weeks ago, on October 1. Lunde is believed to have been on a long run about 15 miles northwest of Durango in the San Juan National Forest when he disappeared.
KJCT8
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Durango Launches Workforce Rental Housing Incentive
Durango’s Housing Innovation Division is leading a pilot program addressing a shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The City Council has allocated $80,000, which will be paid to ten applicants who build or legalize an A.D.U. on their property and agree to rent it to a local worker for at least two years. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV and the Norm Phillips Team at Draper and Kramer
Woman Survives 2 Nights With a Broken Leg in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains Before Flagging Down a Train
Tourists on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were enjoying the views while watching for moose, elk, and bear when they spotted something out of place in the woods: an injured hiker on the other side of the Animas River from the train tracks. According to The Durango Herald, the twentysomething woman, who remains unidentified, had been hiking a section of The Colorado Trail when she lost her way along the Animas River. Trying to regain the trail, she scrambled up a cliff face, where she fell nearly 100 feet, severely breaking her leg. The woman spent two nights in the wilderness before she was finally able to make it down to the river, in hopes of making contact with the train.
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land
Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
Injured hiker spotted by train passenger after 2 days in wilderness
An injured young woman who spent two days in the wilderness was rescued after she was discovered by a train passenger traveling along the Animas River.
Enormous bear found under deck of Durango home, relocated
A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife after the bear made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.
Comments / 0