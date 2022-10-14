ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Comments / 0

Related
pagosadailypost.com

Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado

PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
DURANGO, CO
eldiablonews.com

Durango Steals The Win Again!

Cross Country is one of those sports that isn’t acknowledged that much but it arguably is one of the toughest sports to do. On Friday, October 7, 2022, Durango High School had a home meet at Hillcrest. The race was a 5000 meter race which is 3 miles and 188 yards. Durango High School completed a race against Alamosa, Bayfeild, Ignacio, Monticello, Pagosa Springs, Sargent, Centauri, Monte Vista, Montezuma-Cortez, Dolores, and Mancos High Schools.
DURANGO, CO
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
durangogov.org

Durango city attorney resigns

Durango City Attorney Dirk Nelson has resigned from his position effective immediately. City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, in executive session to acknowledge receipt of Nelson’s resignation notice and to discuss procedures for the search for an interim city attorney as well as to discuss the process for a permanent replacement.
DURANGO, CO
Durango Local News

La Plata Month’s Supply of Homes Doubled

With a cooling of the air comes a cooling of the real estate market, but that’s not all bad as we’ll discuss more in depth in this episode. Interest rates reached the highest they've been in 20 years and the month’s supply of homes has more than doubled. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties LLC and the Local News Network
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Durango Local News

Durango Launches Workforce Rental Housing Incentive

Durango’s Housing Innovation Division is leading a pilot program addressing a shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The City Council has allocated $80,000, which will be paid to ten applicants who build or legalize an A.D.U. on their property and agree to rent it to a local worker for at least two years. This story is sponsored by Pop’s Truck and RV and the Norm Phillips Team at Draper and Kramer
DURANGO, CO
Outdoor Life

Woman Survives 2 Nights With a Broken Leg in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains Before Flagging Down a Train

Tourists on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were enjoying the views while watching for moose, elk, and bear when they spotted something out of place in the woods: an injured hiker on the other side of the Animas River from the train tracks. According to The Durango Herald, the twentysomething woman, who remains unidentified, had been hiking a section of The Colorado Trail when she lost her way along the Animas River. Trying to regain the trail, she scrambled up a cliff face, where she fell nearly 100 feet, severely breaking her leg. The woman spent two nights in the wilderness before she was finally able to make it down to the river, in hopes of making contact with the train.
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land

Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
TELLURIDE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy