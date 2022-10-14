It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.” The film is an old-fashioned proposition: a movie built strictly — and without apologies — on the charisma of its two stars. If you just want to see Roberts and Clooney together, “Ticket to Paradise” clears that not-very-high bar with just enough charm, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But laughter is in short supply in a film mostly happy to bask in the glow of its two stars.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO