amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes second at the SWC Championships
The Girls Cross Country Team ran one of their best races ever at the SWC Championships this Saturday at LCCC. The unranked Lady Comets fought hard against a State top 5 ranked team in Avon, narrowly falling by a final score of 40 -51. Olmsted Falls finished 3rd Saturday with...
amherststeelecomets.com
Amherst Junior High Cross Country Finishes Season at SWC Championships
The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams finished the season at the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday. Zane Rhoads finished strong to place 2nd out of 147 runners, and Jaxon Perez followed in 3rd place. Both earned first team all-conference. Alex Rivera finished 14th, and Landon Boone finished 15th, earning 2nd team all-conference. Mason Mishak rounded out the scoring in 22nd place, and Casey Haff had the biggest improvement of the day. The boys placed 3rd of 8 teams, losing the tie-breaker to 2nd-place Avon Lake.
