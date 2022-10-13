The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams finished the season at the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday. Zane Rhoads finished strong to place 2nd out of 147 runners, and Jaxon Perez followed in 3rd place. Both earned first team all-conference. Alex Rivera finished 14th, and Landon Boone finished 15th, earning 2nd team all-conference. Mason Mishak rounded out the scoring in 22nd place, and Casey Haff had the biggest improvement of the day. The boys placed 3rd of 8 teams, losing the tie-breaker to 2nd-place Avon Lake.

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO