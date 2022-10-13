Read full article on original website
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes second at the SWC Championships
The Girls Cross Country Team ran one of their best races ever at the SWC Championships this Saturday at LCCC. The unranked Lady Comets fought hard against a State top 5 ranked team in Avon, narrowly falling by a final score of 40 -51. Olmsted Falls finished 3rd Saturday with...
amherststeelecomets.com
Amherst Junior High Cross Country Finishes Season at SWC Championships
The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams finished the season at the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday. Zane Rhoads finished strong to place 2nd out of 147 runners, and Jaxon Perez followed in 3rd place. Both earned first team all-conference. Alex Rivera finished 14th, and Landon Boone finished 15th, earning 2nd team all-conference. Mason Mishak rounded out the scoring in 22nd place, and Casey Haff had the biggest improvement of the day. The boys placed 3rd of 8 teams, losing the tie-breaker to 2nd-place Avon Lake.
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
‘Believing your teammates’: Guardians talk close 6-5 win over Yankees in Game 3
The Cleveland Guardians have much to celebrate Saturday night after landing a close 6-5 win over the New York Yankees in the very bottom of the ninth inning.
‘It’s super cool’: Westlake high-schooler returns Gonzalez’ Wild Card-winning ball
The Westlake High School student who caught Oscar Gonzalez' walk-off home-run ball that clinched the Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians last week returned it to the right-fielder on Saturday.
Watch: Cleveland Guardians tribute projected onto Terminal Tower
After their scrappy 4-2 win over the Yankees in New York this afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians are returning to lights in the city sky.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Guardians’ loss in Game 4 of ALDS leaves us with a lot of questions: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Game 5 looming in New York, Guardians fans can’t help but wonder what could have been after Cleveland missed an opportunity Sunday to close out the Yankees in an elimination game at Progressive Field. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at some of the...
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21
Guests will have their first chance to explore Muze, Trellis and Eat Me Pizza
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for a delicious gyro, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in the Puritas-Longmead neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the inexpensive (and tasty) gyros at this unassuming joint. A regular-size gyro will satisfy you, but they also have an extra meat gyro, jumbo gyro (double meat), and a big one-pound gyro sandwich. You can also skip the pita bread and vegetables altogether and just get a half or full pound of gyro meat. They also have an excellent chicken gyro.
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Man’s life saved at Muni Lot: ‘Just what I do’
"He was just standing there and all of the sudden he just fell, his head hit the ground, we could hear his head hit.”
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
