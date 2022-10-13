ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes second at the SWC Championships

The Girls Cross Country Team ran one of their best races ever at the SWC Championships this Saturday at LCCC. The unranked Lady Comets fought hard against a State top 5 ranked team in Avon, narrowly falling by a final score of 40 -51. Olmsted Falls finished 3rd Saturday with...
ELYRIA, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Amherst Junior High Cross Country Finishes Season at SWC Championships

The Amherst Junior High School cross country teams finished the season at the Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday. Zane Rhoads finished strong to place 2nd out of 147 runners, and Jaxon Perez followed in 3rd place. Both earned first team all-conference. Alex Rivera finished 14th, and Landon Boone finished 15th, earning 2nd team all-conference. Mason Mishak rounded out the scoring in 22nd place, and Casey Haff had the biggest improvement of the day. The boys placed 3rd of 8 teams, losing the tie-breaker to 2nd-place Avon Lake.
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for a delicious gyro, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in the Puritas-Longmead neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the inexpensive (and tasty) gyros at this unassuming joint. A regular-size gyro will satisfy you, but they also have an extra meat gyro, jumbo gyro (double meat), and a big one-pound gyro sandwich. You can also skip the pita bread and vegetables altogether and just get a half or full pound of gyro meat. They also have an excellent chicken gyro.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH

