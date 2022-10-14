Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Bray Wyatt bears his soul in emotional televised return
WWE SmackDown was less about the return of Bray Wyatt and more an introduction to Windham Lawrence Rotunda, the man who portrays Wyatt. The angel and the devil inside of Wyatt's psyche emerged in a terrific closing to the show on Friday night. Wyatt made his first televised WWE appearance...
PWMania
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Making Character Change To WWE SmackDown Star
Triple H has been making a lot of changes since he took over WWE creative a few months ago. Various characters are going through changes as we’ve seen with stars like Kevin Owens and recently LA Knight. Now it seems there’s another character that The Game is trying to tweak.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
stillrealtous.com
Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw
Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...
WWE SmackDown Results (10/14/2022): Bray Wyatt Returns, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross Compete.
WWE SmackDown (10/14/2022) Live Coverage. - The show began with Karrion Kross & Scarlett getting out of a car crash before Drew McIntyre attacked Kross in the parking lot. Adam Pearce and two referees pulled McIntyre away from Kross, who was knocked out after McIntyre slammed his head into a car door.
wrestlinginc.com
Damage CTRL To Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles On 10/21 SmackDown
Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi on next week's "WWE SmackDown." The match was made official on this week's show after Bayley, Kai & SKY of Damage CTRL defeated Rodriguez, Shotzi & "WWE NXT" prodigy Roxanne Perez in a Six-Woman Match.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Bleacher Report
Booking Roman Reigns' Title Matches Through WWE WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns is the leader in WWE. As the undisputed WWE universal champion, he holds all the gold and stands firmly above the pack as the biggest name in the business. With The Bloodline behind him, he has been unstoppable, with few names left to challenge him. This has led to long waits between title defenses.
Bleacher Report
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: Which WWE Star Has the Brighter Future?
For as many exciting additions as there have been to WWE's women's division in the last year, the core talent who played key roles in the Women's Evolution remain integral to the division's success. Alexa Bliss and Bayley have both made major names for themselves since arriving on the main...
Bleacher Report
Toni Storm on Beating Thunder Rosa and Ending 'Interim Nonsense' and More
After making her debut for All Elite Wrestling on the March 30 episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm immediately became one of the top stars in the women's division. After coming up short in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, the New Zealand native was forced to regroup and build new momentum.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16): Seth Rollins Battles Matt Riddle
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, Kansas (10/16) Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. Omos (with MVP) def. R-Truth. Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Lists Sasha Banks And Naomi As SmackDown Roster Members
Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely from WWE back on May 16 when they decided to give up their Women's Tag Team Titles and walk out of "Raw." That night, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in the main event where a new No. 1 contender would have been named, but plans were forced to be changed. Since their voluntary exit, neither Banks nor Naomi has appeared on WWE programming; both women have made multiple public appearances at events outside of the company.
