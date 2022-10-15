ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Men's Soccer Suffers Late Loss to Statesmen

GENEVA, N.Y. - Hobart College sophomore Fredrick Madsen scored a pair of goals in the second half and the Statesmen defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a Liberty League contest on Cozzens Field. With the win, Hobart is now 6-3-4 on the season with a 3-1-3 mark in conference play. The Engineers are 4-5-5 overall with a 2-2-2 record in the Liberty League.
TROY, NY
Field Hockey Falls in Overtime Once Again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Playing in its third straight Liberty League overtime game, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team was edged by the University of Rochester 1-0 in the 63rd minute on Sunday evening at Fauver Stadium. Junior Delainey Hebble scored the game-winner, hitting a low, skidding shot from...
ROCHESTER, NY
Football Scores With 24 Seconds Left to Win

TROY, N.Y. - Sophomore quarterback Jake Kazanowsky led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior D.J. Palmer with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team a 14-13 lead and Engineers defeated Hobart College 16-13 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. RPI improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are now 3-3 and 0-2. Trailing 13-2 early in the fourth quarter following a Hobart touchdown, the Engineers pulled to within one score midway through the frame when Kazanowsky found Palmer, a senior, in the end zone from 29 yards out. The 2-point conversion failed and RPI trailed 13-8 with 7:44 left in the fourth. The Statesmen began the ensuing drive on their own 25 yard line and gained a first down on a 15-yard RPI penalty and another on three rushing plays. A Statesmen penalty of 15 yards later in the drive eventually led to a punt and RPI got the ball back on its own 30 yard line with 2:50 to play.
TROY, NY
Men's Soccer Earns 1-1 Tie against Tigers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Graduate student Paul Silva scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute to tie the score and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team played to a 1-1 deadlock at RIT in a Liberty League contest. The Engineers are now 4-4-5 overall and 2-1-2 in the conference, while the Tigers see their record move to 4-4-4 and 1-3-1. RIT took the lead in the 20th minute when senior senior midfielder Randy Dickersbach scored his third goal of the season. he took a pass from classmate Joshua Price, gathered the ball and fired a bicycle-kick into the corner.
TROY, NY
Women's Soccer Held Off by No. 5 William Smith

TROY, N.Y. - Senior Julia Berg scored off a corner kick in the 18th minute and classmate Amanda Kesler stopped both shots she faced to lead the No. 5 William Smith College women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. The Herons increase their winning streak to seven games and are now 11-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the conference. The Engineers drop to 3-6-3 and 1-3-2. The game's only goal started with a left-footed service from the right corner by Ruth Hotaling, who placed the ball right in front of the net about three yards out. Berg used her body to knock the ball out of the air and into the net, sneaking it between a lunging goalkeeper and a defender who had been holding the post. The goal was the fourth of the season for Berg and the assist the fifth for Hotaling, a rookie.
TROY, NY
Lecky & Team Triumph at Rowan Border Battle

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Senior Matt Lecky averaged 4:52.8 per mile to win and junior Cory Kennedy was at 4:58.6 for a third place finish to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a victory in the 35-school, 8k Rowan University Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park. The Engineers, the No. 6 ranked team in Division III, won for the fourth time this season after scoring 39 points. No. 29 SUNY Geneseo was second with 77 and No. 21 Lynchburg was third with 79.
TROY, NY
Women's Hockey Taken Down by Mercyhurst, 4-1

Troy, N.Y. - Sydney Pederson and Sara Boucher both had a goal and an assist and the Mercyhurst University women's hockey team closed out its first road trip of the season with a 4-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Neither team scored until the 18:18 mark of the period...
ERIE, PA
Walsh's Hat Trick Leads Men's Hockey to Win

TROY, N.Y. - Senior TJ Walsh had a hat trick and an assist and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team scored three power play goals in defeating Army West Point 7-4 in a non-league game at the Houston Field House. The Engineers improve to 4-0-0, while the Black Knights drop to 0-3-1. Rensselaer needed just 4:15 to get on the scoreboard after drawing a pair of penalties that gave it a two-man advantage. Following the face off on the second Army infraction, RPI peppered 10 shots toward the goal, the last of which found the back of the net off the stick of Walsh. Standing just outside the crease near the right post, the senior picked up a rebound of a Max Smolinski shot and beat Gavin Abric, who had made six saves in the sequence.
TROY, NY
Men's Hockey Shuts Out LIU 1-0; Now 3-0-0

TROY, N.Y. - Defenseman Lauri Sertti scored midway through the third period and Jack Watson stopped all 23 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team shut out Long Island University (LIU) 1-0 in a non-league game at the Houston Field House. The Engineers remain unbeaten at 3-0-0, while the Sharks drop to 1-2-1. With the game scoreless through two-and-a-half periods, Sertti jumped into the play and drove the net, eventually getting a shot off that deflected up and bounced over LIU netminder Vinnie Purpura, who did not know where the puck went. It ended up in the net for Sertti's third career goal.
TROY, NY
Women's Cross Country Finishes Third at Rowan

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Senior Morgan Lee finished second overall and classmate Nia Goddard was sixth for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's cross country team, helping the Engineers to a third place finish in the 35-school6k Rowan University Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park. RPI had 109 points, which trailed only SUNY Geneseo, the No. 1 ranked team in Division III which had 37, and No. 17 Carleton, which had 38 points. Elizabethtown was fourth with 170 points.
TROY, NY
South Glens Falls, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Johnstown Senior High School soccer team will have a game with South Glens Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
District announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Induction ceremony planned Saturday for classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The City School District of Albany will add five new members to the Hall of Fame on Saturday when the Class of 2022 joins the classes of 2020 and 2021 for an induction ceremony at Albany High School. Saturday’s...
ALBANY, NY

