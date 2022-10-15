TROY, N.Y. - Senior Julia Berg scored off a corner kick in the 18th minute and classmate Amanda Kesler stopped both shots she faced to lead the No. 5 William Smith College women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. The Herons increase their winning streak to seven games and are now 11-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the conference. The Engineers drop to 3-6-3 and 1-3-2. The game's only goal started with a left-footed service from the right corner by Ruth Hotaling, who placed the ball right in front of the net about three yards out. Berg used her body to knock the ball out of the air and into the net, sneaking it between a lunging goalkeeper and a defender who had been holding the post. The goal was the fourth of the season for Berg and the assist the fifth for Hotaling, a rookie.

