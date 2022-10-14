Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Related
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Detroit Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)
The Detroit Red Wings showed for a second straight night that they are an improved team, building momentum off another fine outing by one of their goaltenders and contributions from newcomers. They had to make do without Tyler Bertuzzi for most of Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils at...
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils
Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford
ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The surging New York Rangers will look to build off their perfect start to the year as they square off with the Winnipeg Jets who will be making their season debut this evening. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Rangers-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.
markerzone.com
JETS' HEAD COACH TO MISS OPENING NIGHT AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that head coach Rick Bowness will miss the team's contest tonight against the New York Rangers. Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. Bowness is the second-eldest head coach in the NHL at 67 years age; a spry sixteen days younger than the Bruce Boudreau,...
NHL・
Comments / 0