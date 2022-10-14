Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.

