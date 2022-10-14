ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils

Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford

ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
JETS' HEAD COACH TO MISS OPENING NIGHT AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID

The Winnipeg Jets announced today that head coach Rick Bowness will miss the team's contest tonight against the New York Rangers. Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. Bowness is the second-eldest head coach in the NHL at 67 years age; a spry sixteen days younger than the Bruce Boudreau,...
