Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 lineups | Slumping Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot; Kyle Higashioka in (10/15/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. TBS will televise the game. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The pitching matchup...
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
Judge Slumps as Yankees Head to Cleveland in Tied ALDS
The first two games of the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series may be a small sample size, but the Aaron Judge experience has been a tad different since the end of his record-setting 62-homer regular season. Judge opened 0-for-8 against the Cleveland Guardians with a walk and seven strikeouts, including whiffs in his first four plate appearances in Friday’s Game 2, 4-2, 10-inning loss at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece, with the next two at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. A Game 5, if necessary, will be back in New York Monday. The...
