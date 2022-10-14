Read full article on original website
Will Denver embark on a sidewalk revolution?David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness againDavid HeitzAurora, CO
STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardDenver, CO
I’m a coin collector – your quarter may be worth over $143,000 see exact details to look for
YOUR 1932 Denver quarter may be worth up to $143,750 - but it must have these details. According to a coin collector by the name of thebowerscoinshow on TikTok, the quarter must have specific factors to grab that kind of cash. They recently posted a TikTok explaining that the quarter...
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
The 2 Biggest Pumpkins Ever Grown In Colorado Are Now On Display
There are pumpkins and then there are ginornous gourds that break records. This is a story of the latter. Not one but the two biggest pumpkins in Colorado history are now on display thanks to two growers here in Colorado. First, let's start off with the second largest pumpkin in...
denverite.com
East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border
Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
aboutboulder.com
7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings
A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month
If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
fox29.com
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down.
macaronikid.com
WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns
Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
What could a King Soopers, Safeway merger mean for shoppers?
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
