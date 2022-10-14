ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border

Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
AURORA, CO
aboutboulder.com

7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings

A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
BOULDER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
K99

Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery

Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
