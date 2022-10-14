Warriors Preseason: How to watch, stream, lineups, broadcast info vs. Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After getting back in the win column on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will have one final preseason contest on Friday night at Chase Center against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

With most of the Warriors’ starting lineup on the bench against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Moses Moody led the team to a blowout win, 131-98.

Friday’s contest will feature the return of Draymond Green and the preseason debut of Klay Thompson. After taking time away from the Warriors due to his fight with Jordan Pool at practice, Green returned to practice on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup on Friday against the Nuggets.

Before the preseason finale, here’s everything you need to know about Golden State’s matchup with Denver, including how to watch and stream the contest.

How to watch:

Date: Oct. 14, 2022

Oct. 14, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Location : Chase Center – San Francisco

: Chase Center – San Francisco TV Channel: ESPN 2, NBC Sports Bay Area

ESPN 2, NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nuggets Projected Lineup

G – Bruce Brown Jr.

G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

F – Michael Porter Jr.

F – Aaron Gordon

C – Nikola Jokic

Warriors Projected Lineup

G – Steph Curry – #30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – #11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – #22 – Kansas

F – Draymond Green – #23 – Michigan State

F – Kevon Looney – #5 – UCLA

Injury Report

No official injury report has been provided for Nuggets vs. Warriors preseason (player availability subject to change before tipoff):

