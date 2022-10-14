ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LxXV_0iZjuQd300

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night from Petco Park.

The Dodgers will look to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday as they make the trip south to San Diego. Meanwhile, the Padres will look to keep up the momentum from the last game when they play their first game at home in the series.

We have you covered throughout the MLB playoffs, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

  • When: Friday, October 14
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1 (4K), FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB Playoffs

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres (+102)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details

The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run

When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Price County Review

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons. Jake...
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat

The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. NLDS Game 4 lineups. Pos Dodgers Pos Padres. RF Betts SS Kim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 8 KFMB

Watch the San Diego Padres celebrate after clinching NLDS

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 24 years, the San Diego Padres are advancing to the National League Championship Series. In front of a record, hometown crowd of 45,139 fans, the Friars eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, clinching the National League Division Series. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to first NLCS since 2010

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the 2010 season. The Phillies won the series in four games, 3-1, and ended the Braves' hopes for a World Series repeat. Philadelphia's bats were the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Dodgers score: San Diego grabs NLDS lead as bullpen, Trent Grisham help take down L.A.

In the San Diego Padres' first home playoff game with fans since 2006, the hosts gave the crowd a thrill as the Padres edged the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 2-1. With the win in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Padres took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. That means the Padres are one win from eliminating the Dodgers, who won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy