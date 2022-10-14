Read full article on original website
Related
raps.org
FDA device center guidance priority lists targets COVID, digital health
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has published its FY2023 guidance priority lists. Much of the center’s focus in the current fiscal year is on transitioning COVID-19 devices and diagnostics from emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to traditional marketing authorizations and addressing issues around digital health.
Biden administration funds studies on danger of transgender hormonal treatments even as it pushes them on kids
The Biden administration spent roughly $17 million on studies to determine the dangers and uncertainties of puberty blockers and hormone treatment for transgenders.
Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid…
The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across North Carolina, and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including North Carolina’s $750 million share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement. We’re holding the...
Comments / 1