ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
raps.org

FDA device center guidance priority lists targets COVID, digital health

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has published its FY2023 guidance priority lists. Much of the center’s focus in the current fiscal year is on transitioning COVID-19 devices and diagnostics from emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to traditional marketing authorizations and addressing issues around digital health.
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Fight the opioid epidemic, expand Medicaid…

The opioid epidemic has left a trail of death and destruction in its wake all across North Carolina, and too many families have experienced tragic loss. Since I was sworn into my first term as your Attorney General in 2017, I have made confronting this epidemic my top priority. We have made important progress, including North Carolina’s $750 million share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement. We’re holding the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy