Colorado State

Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
coloradopolitics.com

LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots

The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate

The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Dems offer Love $500 to debate McNichols

FIfty-Five Years Ago This Week: Gov. Steve McNichols and his Republican rival, Colorado Springs attorney John Love, held their first debate at Editors Day at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Commentators said McNichols had held his own, but several others interviewed following the end of the debate felt the governor had already “flunked out on his first test on state government and public leadership.”
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Data indicates Idaho's wolf population holding steady

BOISE — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said on Oct. 6. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
IDAHO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly

Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to offer language assistance hotline for interpreting ballot

Beginning Monday, Colorado voters will be able to call a hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot into other languages. The language assistance hotline will connect voters with qualified interpreters to live translate the general election ballot content in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese, with additional languages available upon request.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado

Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
COLORADO STATE

