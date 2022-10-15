Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate

Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots
The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
CALDARA | Ganahl’s bull feces vs. Polis’ unicorn feces
There are two major party candidates running for governor. Both want to gradually eliminate Colorado’s income tax. They want the same outcome but by differing means. So why is it that one candidate is being lampooned for it and no one is talking about the other candidate’s plan at all? Heidi Ganahl put out a...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
A LOOK BACK | Dems offer Love $500 to debate McNichols
FIfty-Five Years Ago This Week: Gov. Steve McNichols and his Republican rival, Colorado Springs attorney John Love, held their first debate at Editors Day at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Commentators said McNichols had held his own, but several others interviewed following the end of the debate felt the governor had already “flunked out on his first test on state government and public leadership.”
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
Colorado OKs drinking treated wastewater: Getting over the 'ick factor'
Colorado regulators, after years of study, negotiations and testing, approved a new rule that clears the way for drinking treated wastewater this week, one of only a handful of states in the country to do so. The action came in a unanimous vote of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission...
Southern Colorado towns weigh retail marijuana sales amid industry downturn
After nearly a decade of legal recreational marijuana possession in Colorado, voters in Colorado Springs, Palmer Lake and Cripple Creek will decide if it's time to allow sales in each locale. Proponents promise a bump in tax revenues, while opponents argue the social costs are too high. Palmer Lake and...
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Data indicates Idaho's wolf population holding steady
BOISE — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said on Oct. 6. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Colorado using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly
Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Colorado to offer language assistance hotline for interpreting ballot
Beginning Monday, Colorado voters will be able to call a hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot into other languages. The language assistance hotline will connect voters with qualified interpreters to live translate the general election ballot content in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese or Vietnamese, with additional languages available upon request.
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since...
After election mailer mistake, secretary of state responds
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is speaking out after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote.
National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado
Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
