Goshen, NY

Daily Voice

Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
IRVINGTON, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Two Arrested in Major Seizure of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Pills and Powdered Fentanyl

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of around 300,000 fentanyl pills, in assorted colors, and another 20 pounds (10 kilos) of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics prosecutor at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
NBC New York

Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story

A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

essexnewsdaily.com

Convicted serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver indicted for another murder

ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Oct. 13 that Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver, 25, has been indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark. Wheeler-Weaver, a former Orange resident, is currently serving a 160-year prison sentence for killing three young women and attempting to kill a fourth between August and November 2016.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody

A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
JAMAICA, NY
CBS New York

Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD

NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Man Pushed to His Death in Front of NYC Train After Dumb Argument

A man was pushed to his death on New York City subway tracks after an argument with another man over an accidental bump and a dropped cellphone. The ninth homicide in the subway system this year unfolded on a platform in Queens during rush hour on Monday, police said. According to NBC New York, the two men bumped into each other—and the suspect’s phone fell to the tracks. He allegedly told the victim to jump down and retrieve it, sparking a fight that ended with him shoving the other man in front of an oncoming train. The suspect was arrested, but his name has not been released.Read it at NBC New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
