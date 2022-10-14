Read full article on original website
Staff Forced to Drain Fountain at Danbury Fair Mall After Swim Trend
NOTICE: To my knowledge, this prank is no longer trending OR a problem. I'm only one man and I'm not a teenager so I just got wind that it was a rough summer for security at the Danbury Fair Mall. WARNING: Do NOT try the stunt below as you could...
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also knowns as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Two Arrested in Major Seizure of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Pills and Powdered Fentanyl
Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of around 300,000 fentanyl pills, in assorted colors, and another 20 pounds (10 kilos) of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics prosecutor at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Police investigating shooting near Apollo Theater
Police responded to 125th and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
NBC New York
Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story
A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise
Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
essexnewsdaily.com
Convicted serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver indicted for another murder
ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Oct. 13 that Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver, 25, has been indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark. Wheeler-Weaver, a former Orange resident, is currently serving a 160-year prison sentence for killing three young women and attempting to kill a fourth between August and November 2016.
Library Cancels Witch Event Last Minute in Newburgh, NY
"I identify Witch" is not something I thought I would ever write down, until today it didn't really seem necessary. But after reading a post that was shared on a local business's Facebook page today (October 14th, 2022) I felt in order to share the story I should also step out from behind my broom.
amny.com
Documents appear to suggest that Corrections Department staff may have tampered with Rikers Island intake data
The Legal Aid Society – a non-profit legal organization in New York City – has recently alleged that the NYC Department of Corrections (DOC) tampered with inmate intake information, condemning the practice. The alleged interference occurred at the intake areas at the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC) on...
Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
A Passaic County man was convicted by a federal jury of robbing two area banks just weeks apart. Jurors found Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic guilty of robbing a PNC branch in Passaic of $35,000 and a Valley National Bank in Little Falls of $45,000 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Newark.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
11 senior citizens hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Newark
Carbon monoxide poisoning sent 11 people in a senior citizen building to the hospital on Saturday in New Jersey.
wabcradio.com
Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
Man Pushed to His Death in Front of NYC Train After Dumb Argument
A man was pushed to his death on New York City subway tracks after an argument with another man over an accidental bump and a dropped cellphone. The ninth homicide in the subway system this year unfolded on a platform in Queens during rush hour on Monday, police said. According to NBC New York, the two men bumped into each other—and the suspect’s phone fell to the tracks. He allegedly told the victim to jump down and retrieve it, sparking a fight that ended with him shoving the other man in front of an oncoming train. The suspect was arrested, but his name has not been released.Read it at NBC New York
1 person killed after shooting involving police in Inwood
One person was killed after a shooting involving police in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood early Sunday.
105.5 The Wolf
