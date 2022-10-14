ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?

Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?

Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations

I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
100.7 WITL

The Best Places For Snow Blower Tune Up In Mid Michigan

Today we are supposed to get some light snowfall. It seems pretty early in the season for snow, but it is Michigan. While my wife and I continue to house hunt, I will be living vicariously through you. I love homeownership because of the maintenance that comes with owning a home. I love to do spring cleanup, mow, trim, fall cleanup and of course, snow blowing.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan DNR Nabs 460 Pounds Of Salmon From Poachers

Now is the time of the year when large amounts of Coho and Chinook salmon are drawing anglers from across the country to Michigan rivers. A group of anglers from Colorado decided to take advantage of the prime fishing and load their coolers with illegally caught fish. Using illegal tackle, and not even investing in a fishing license, the out-of-state losers managed to harvest 460 pounds of salmon.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?

I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy