Read full article on original website
Related
3 Michigan Metros Rank Among America’s Top 30 Migraine Hotspots
If you don't get migraines, chances are you know someone who does (or at least thinks they do). Turns out Michigan is home to three metropolitan areas that experts say are among America's top 30 migraine hotspots. Here's how the renowned Cleveland Clinic defines migraines:. A migraine is much more...
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?
Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
Voting Absentee in Michigan? What To Know If You Haven’t Received Your Ballot Yet
When I moved back to Michigan last fall the item on the top of my to-do list that I was also most eager and excited to check off was going to the Secretary of State to get my new (old) license. Fun fact: no matter how many times you move...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight aluminated your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Michigan’s First Winter Storm Could Bring Over A Foot Of Snow
We're barely halfway through October but a major Winter Storm is set to hit the state and could drop 18 inches of accumulation to parts of the state. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the upper peninsula from Sunday night through Monday:
The Best Places For Snow Blower Tune Up In Mid Michigan
Today we are supposed to get some light snowfall. It seems pretty early in the season for snow, but it is Michigan. While my wife and I continue to house hunt, I will be living vicariously through you. I love homeownership because of the maintenance that comes with owning a home. I love to do spring cleanup, mow, trim, fall cleanup and of course, snow blowing.
Michigan DNR Nabs 460 Pounds Of Salmon From Poachers
Now is the time of the year when large amounts of Coho and Chinook salmon are drawing anglers from across the country to Michigan rivers. A group of anglers from Colorado decided to take advantage of the prime fishing and load their coolers with illegally caught fish. Using illegal tackle, and not even investing in a fishing license, the out-of-state losers managed to harvest 460 pounds of salmon.
Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?
I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0