PREVIEW: Ferris State Hosts Michigan Tech In Big Rapids For First Time Since 2015 This Saturday
The defending NCAA Division II National Champion Ferris State University Bulldogs host longtime conference foe Michigan Tech on Saturday (Oct. 22) at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET). FSU is 5-1 to date this year and posted a perfect 14-0 overall record a year ago while winning the school's first NCAA D2 Football National Championship.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Hoops Season Is Here As Ferris State Basketball Squads Look To Defend GLIAC Championships
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's and women's basketball squads both officially began preparations for the 2022-23 campaign by holding their first official practices this past weekend inside FSU's Jim Wink Arena. The Bulldog men's squad returns seven letterwinners from last year's squad while the women's team...
