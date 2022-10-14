Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Ferris State Hosts Michigan Tech In Big Rapids For First Time Since 2015 This Saturday
The defending NCAA Division II National Champion Ferris State University Bulldogs host longtime conference foe Michigan Tech on Saturday (Oct. 22) at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET). FSU is 5-1 to date this year and posted a perfect 14-0 overall record a year ago while winning the school's first NCAA D2 Football National Championship.
Ferris State's Izzy Zamborini Notches Second-Straight GLIAC Soccer Player Of Week Honor
Big Rapids, Mich. - For the second consecutive week, Ferris State University senior forward Isabella Zamborini (Louisville, Ky.) has received the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Soccer Player of the Week Award. Zamborini had another big weekend for the Bulldogs as FSU stretched its unbeaten streak to nine...
