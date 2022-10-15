Read full article on original website
King Charles is heard saying 'dear oh dear' as he greets under-fire PM Liz Truss for their first weekly audience
King Charles let out a 'dear oh dear' as he met under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first ever weekly audience. The monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Last month, the pair spoke briefly during a special meeting following the death of Charles's...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after series of reversals as Prime Minister
Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
Pound to dollar falls after Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss
The pound slumped against the US dollar on Friday after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by prime minister Liz Truss amid an ongoing revolt over the pair's disastrous "mini-Budget".Mr Kwarteng was told his services were no longer required as Ms Truss attempted to regain her authority ahead of a U-turn on parts of the financial plan outlined by the chancellor just three weeks ago.Britain's currency was trading at 1.4 per cent lower than the dollar at one point in the afternoon following Mr Kwarteng's dismissal, with £1 buying $1.1169.Earlier in the day, Mr Kwarteng had rushed back to the...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
BBC
Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up
A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester on Sunday and beaten up. Unidentified men came out of the consulate and forced a man inside the compound before he escaped with the help of police and other demonstrators. The protester told the BBC: "They dragged...
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
BBC
Liz Truss still in charge despite U-turns, says Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has insisted Liz Truss is still in charge of the government, after a series of U-turns left her premiership in jeopardy. Some Tory backbenchers have been talking privately about how to remove the PM, after market turmoil led her to abandon her flagship tax policies. Mr Hunt...
Starmer attacks Truss for dodging Commons questions: ‘The lady’s not for turning up’
Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Liz Truss for dodging urgent questions in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, suggesting “the lady’s not for turning up”.The Labour leader asked the prime minister to offer a statement on her decision to replace her chancellor amid the current economic turmoil, but instead, it was Penny Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“Where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow,” Mr Starmer said.“The lady’s not for turning... up!” he added, sparking laughter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer says
Liz Truss still running the country, Downing Street insists
Downing Street has insisted that Liz Truss remains in charge of the government, amid speculation that chancellor Jeremy Hunt has become the true power behind the throne.The statement came amid growing calls from her own MPs for Ms Truss to stand down as prime minister, as well as behind-the-scenes discussions on how to force her out if she will not go voluntarily.The prime minister’s official spokesperson denied suggestions that Ms Truss had been “forced” by her chancellor to accept the reversal of the bulk of her mini-Budget, insisting the decision was made jointly by the pair in discussions over the...
So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON
After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt
A Government minister insisted Liz Truss was “not under a desk” hiding from MPs after the Prime Minister was urged to quit.Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Penny Mordaunt deputised for Ms Truss to respond to an urgent question on the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint a new Chancellor.Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “With apologies to the Leader of the Opposition and the House, the PM is detained on urgent business… and I’m afraid you’ll have to make do with me.”Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer mocked Ms Truss as he said: “The...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
Liz Truss is still in charge, insists new Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt insisted on Sunday that Liz Truss is still in charge of her Government, as he signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.The new Chancellor, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and restore credibility to Downing Street, is now widely seen as the most powerful figure in Government as he attempts to reshape the Prime Minister’s own economic plans to reassure the markets.He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that Ms Truss remains “in charge” and insisted voters can still put their faith in her.“She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s...
Truss fights for survival as Hunt scraps her economic strategy
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditched the bulk of her economic strategy.Mr Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago as he attempted to restore economic stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.In an emergency statement...
BBC
Jeremy Hunt to join Liz Truss at Chequers for talks on economic plans
Prime Minister Liz Truss and chancellor Jeremy Hunt will hold talks at Chequers later as the government tries to salvage its economic credibility. Mr Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng, said in a statement that his focus was on growth "underpinned by stability". He warned there would be tax rises and...
Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet. The move overrides the views of two coalition partners who had been locked in a bitter debate over the issue. Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens had argued that only two should continue operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31.
UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles
As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, named Britain’s new Treasury chief three days ago, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss’ tax-cutting economic stimulus package, which has left the U.K. in political and financial chaos since it was unveiled three weeks ago.Hunt, 55, on Friday became the U.K.’s...
