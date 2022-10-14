ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Aide Reportedly Spills to Feds: He Told Us to Squirrel Mar-a-Lago Docs After Subpoena

At least one Trump employee is talking to the feds as part of their investigation into the classified documents allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago—and the employee has offered some revealing information so far, according to The Washington Post. Citing “people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported that the Mar-a-Lago employee is cooperating with the feds and has been interviewed several times. The employee told investigators that Trump told staff to move boxes to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued in May for the return of any classified material. Security camera footage from the time backed up that account, showing people moving boxes, the Post reported. Both pieces of evidence reportedly factored into the decision to obtained a court order to raid Trump’s residence, office, and storage room at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, which allegedly turned up 103 documents that were marked classified.
POTUS
Business Insider

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Logs of Mar-a-Lago documents were accidentally posted in court filings Tuesday. They describe documents Trump has claimed are shielded under executive privilege. Trump is battling the Justice Department over documents seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Logs that describe the contents of hundreds of documents seized by the FBI from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine

Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Media as a ‘handout’, former executive claims

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said.Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company.“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” he said regarding the president’s sons. “They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”“The Washington Post published a story rife with knowingly false and defamatory statements and other concocted psychodramas,” the Trump Media & Technology Group said...
POTUS
Salon

"The weakness is off the charts": Ex-prosecutors sound alarm on team Garland assigned to Trump case

Attorney General Merrick Garland drew criticism from former federal prosecutors on Thursday over his handling of the Justice Department's investigation into classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A top Justice Department official told Trump's lawyers weeks ago that the department believes the former president may still...
POTUS

