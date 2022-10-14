Read full article on original website
Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald Hospitalized After Stroke
Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) suffered a mild stroke on Sunday and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a statement from his family. The medical setback comes as the 79-year-old veteran legislator is running for reelection. He faces a stiff challenge from Republican candidate...
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from a Washington-area hospital on Friday, one day after being admitted as a precaution when he wasn't feeling well, a spokesman said.
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government
Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Washington Examiner
‘More difficult’: Joni Ernst calls race for Senate control tighter than battle for House
AURORA, Ohio — Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the quiet part out loud, acknowledging Republican prospects for winning the Senate majority are less certain even as she declared the House a lock for a Republican takeover in the midterm elections. “We can do this in the House — I...
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema is getting some high praise from Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The Arizona Democrat alsocalled for a 60-vote threshold for all votes in the Senate.
Sinema spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville on Monday. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hailing his friendship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ― and praising her refusal to gut the legislative filibuster. At a talk hosted by the McConnell Center at the University...
KGLO News
Grassley could become budget panel chair if re-elected
WASHINGTON — Chuck Grassley says if he’s re-elected and Republicans hold majority control of the U.S. Senate for the next six years, he may become chairman of the committee that oversees the entire federal budget. “I’m going to finish out my two years of the six years I...
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ted Budd for U.S. Senate
Garner, NC – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’
Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
CBS News
Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help from Gov. Hogan, others
WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Jan. 6 panel is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the Capitol siege. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and then Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Gov....
Biden to visit Oregon as blue state becomes 'battleground,' could elect first GOP gov in 40 years
The state of Oregon could potentially elect a Republican governor for the first time in 40 years, but President Biden will be trying to make sure this does not happen as he heads to the Beaver State later this week. Biden will be joining Democrat Tina Kotek on the campaign...
Blumenthal up by 5 points over challenger Leora Levy in Connecticut survey
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) currently has a five-point lead over the Republican challenger for his Senate seat, Leora Levy, according to a new CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. The poll, published on Saturday, found that 49 percent of likely voters said they’d vote for Blumenthal in next month’s midterm...
KVIA
How DHS’s migrant enforcement process for Venezuelans will affect El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- It will take several days to see the impact of The Department of Homeland Security's announcement that Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally will be returned to Mexico, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. D'Agostino said it will take between seven to ten days from...
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?
This year's midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one
KVIA
Biden nominates former DA Jaime Esparza as US attorney
Former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza was nominated on Friday by President Biden to be the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Texas. Esparza served as El Paso’s district attorney, the top prosecutor in state courts, from 1993 to 2020. In a December 2020 interview with...
Bay Net
Van Hollen, Duckworth Meet Ukrainian Soldier Receiving Treatment In Maryland
WASHINGTON – Tuesday, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) met with Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika, who is receiving care at the Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics (MCOP) in Silver Spring. Oleksandr, a Ukrainian athlete, choreographer, acrobatics coach, and teacher joined the Ukrainian military shortly after...
