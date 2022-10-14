ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald Hospitalized After Stroke

Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) suffered a mild stroke on Sunday and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a statement from his family. The medical setback comes as the 79-year-old veteran legislator is running for reelection. He faces a stiff challenge from Republican candidate...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government

Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema is getting some high praise from Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The Arizona Democrat alsocalled for a 60-vote threshold for all votes in the Senate.

Sinema spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville on Monday. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hailing his friendship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ― and praising her refusal to gut the legislative filibuster. At a talk hosted by the McConnell Center at the University...
ARIZONA STATE
KGLO News

Grassley could become budget panel chair if re-elected

WASHINGTON — Chuck Grassley says if he’s re-elected and Republicans hold majority control of the U.S. Senate for the next six years, he may become chairman of the committee that oversees the entire federal budget. “I’m going to finish out my two years of the six years I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ted Budd for U.S. Senate

Garner, NC – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’

Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
VERMONT STATE
KVIA

Biden nominates former DA Jaime Esparza as US attorney

Former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza was nominated on Friday by President Biden to be the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Texas. Esparza served as El Paso’s district attorney, the top prosecutor in state courts, from 1993 to 2020. In a December 2020 interview with...
EL PASO, TX
Bay Net

Van Hollen, Duckworth Meet Ukrainian Soldier Receiving Treatment In Maryland

WASHINGTON – Tuesday, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) met with Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika, who is receiving care at the Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics (MCOP) in Silver Spring. Oleksandr, a Ukrainian athlete, choreographer, acrobatics coach, and teacher joined the Ukrainian military shortly after...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy