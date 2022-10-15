Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
No. 5 Auburn downs No. 9 Fresno State, 16-2
FRESNO, Calif. – The No. 5 Auburn equestrian team closed out its California trip with a 16-2 victory at No. 9 Fresno State Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Tigers to 2-1 on the year. "The team rode great both days on this trip," head coach Greg Williams said....
auburntigers.com
Big swims lead to big victories for Auburn Swim and Dive at USC Invite
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – With six wins on the table at the USC Invite, head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Auburn Swim and Dive program claimed five of them. Anchored by a deep roster, the Tiger men swept Hawaii, UC San Diego and host USC. Meanwhile, the women coasted past the Warriors and Triton, falling only to the Trojans.
auburntigers.com
Auburn finishes play at ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn's participants in the ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge, La. wrapped up play on Sunday. In the doubles main draw, Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella won two matches to make it to the quarterfinals before falling in the quarterfinal match on Sunday. In the...
auburntigers.com
Softball explodes for 30 runs to sweep Sunday doubleheader
PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Behind an offensive explosion that saw the Tigers score 30 runs across a pair of games, Auburn softball (7-1) swept its Sunday's doubleheader at Joe Tom King Field, defeating both Pearl River Community College and Gulf Coast State College. Setting the tone early with big first...
auburntigers.com
Tigers stave off multiple match points, drop heartbreaker at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A third straight 20-kill performance from Akasha Anderson wasn't enough to outlast Missouri as Auburn dropped just its second match of the season, 1-3 (25-15, 21-25, 15-25, 27-29). Both offenses were operating at a ridiculously high pace early. Midway through the opening frame, both Auburn and...
auburntigers.com
Carnicella to singles quarterfinals, Flach and Carnicella to doubles quarterfinals in ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Auburn doubles team of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella advanced the quarterfinals in the doubles main draw of the ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Carnicella also claimed two singles victories in the singles main draw to punch her ticket to the singles draw quarterfinals.
247Sports
WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
auburntigers.com
Bigsby's big day not enough, Auburn falls at No. 9 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Tank Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Auburn fought back from an early 21-point deficit before falling to No. 9 Ole Miss 48-34 Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Trailing by a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn was one stop away from having...
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall on the road to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. — Giving up multiple goals in a match for the first time all season long, Auburn soccer fell 3-1 at the hands of Texas A&M Friday at Ellis Field. The Tigers (6-4-5, 2-4-1) would carry a 1-0 lead into the break, but it was the Aggies (8-5-3, 2-4-1) who would net a trio of shots in the second half to lock down the victory.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: If you get a deal with the Devil, take it
Everyone’s eyes turned to Tennessee, and that had to chap some hide in Auburn. It was Tennessee, all decked out in their own orange, all packed into their own stadium, taking the stage in the center of the college football world on Saturday, led by a second-year coach into an electric rivalry game with Alabama.
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women finish runner-up at the Crimson Classic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Gene Coetzee, Samantha Rogers, and Hallie Porterfield led the Auburn women to a strong finish Friday at the Crimson Classic at Harry Pritchett Running Park. Ryan Kinnane continued to lead the men in Tuscaloosa, Ala. with a solid performance in the final race of the regular season.
auburntigers.com
Tigers claim two singles victories and a doubles victory in the main draw at ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn's Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella both earned singles victories during the first day of the main draw in ITA Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge, La. on Friday. Flach defeated Anastassia Kouchnareva from New Orleans 7-5, 6-2. Carnicella took down South Alabama's Tereza Dejnozkova 6-0,...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend
An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Comments / 0