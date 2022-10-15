ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Using Taproot And FROST To Improve Bitcoin Privacy

This is an opinion editorial by Dan Gould and Nick Farrow. Gould is a developer who worked on TumbleBit, PayJoin and Chaincase App and has been sponsored by Human Rights Foundation and Geyser Grants. Farrow is an Australian Bitcoin engineer best known for his open source payment processor SatSale. “Hey,...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
MARKETS
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai

Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Gordian Knot of Fiat, And How Bitcoin Cuts Through It

This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Axelrod, a Bitcoin educator and writer whose LinkedIn posts have orange pilled thousands. “We truly are a species with amnesia. We have forgotten a very important part of our story.” — Graham Hancock. “You have forgotten who you are and so...
MARKETS
Lookout Santa Cruz

Only as old as you feel: Dispelling rumors about the Third Age

The fear of becoming “old” seems to be a looming concern for a lot us these days. As experienced realtors, we’ve witnessed that fear firsthand, as we help a lot of folks move homes during their Third Age, which is that last third of one’s life when they are still convinced they have the same capacity they did 20 years ago, but can’t seem to find the start button!
dailyhodl.com

Metaverse Projects and Blockchain Games Attract $1,300,000,000 in Investment in Q3 Amid Crypto Winter: DappRadar

A new DappRadar report shows that the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry continue to thrive even as the broader crypto markets remain in the red. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to the $3.1 billion that the crypto segment received in Q2.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem

Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
CRYPTO
u.today

Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems

Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy