Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Using Taproot And FROST To Improve Bitcoin Privacy
This is an opinion editorial by Dan Gould and Nick Farrow. Gould is a developer who worked on TumbleBit, PayJoin and Chaincase App and has been sponsored by Human Rights Foundation and Geyser Grants. Farrow is an Australian Bitcoin engineer best known for his open source payment processor SatSale. “Hey,...
u.today
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Bitcoin May Protect Wealth
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki says the U.S. is heading towards an impending economic collapse. He noted in a tweet that amid an economic meltdown, investors can keep their capital intact by loading up on gold, silver and Bitcoin BTC/USD. Kiyosaki advised people to create...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
If You're Worried About Being Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!
Worried You’re Too Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet. Bring financial independence — free of intermediaries and centralized parties- to the next billion crypto users & become the #1 multi-chain platform to manage digital assets. Crypto! Crypto! Crypto!. Everywhere you look, everyone you...
CoinTelegraph
Google and Coinbase strike a deal, BNY Mellon begins crypto custody and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF gets denied: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 9-15
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Starting in early...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
London Zoo displays crocodile skin handbag to raise awareness against illegal wildlife trade
The bag was seized by UK border officials at a London airport back in 2018 and handed to the zoo to raise awareness.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Gordian Knot of Fiat, And How Bitcoin Cuts Through It
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Axelrod, a Bitcoin educator and writer whose LinkedIn posts have orange pilled thousands. “We truly are a species with amnesia. We have forgotten a very important part of our story.” — Graham Hancock. “You have forgotten who you are and so...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin is the Next Crypto to Explode, Poised to Dominate Ethereum and Chiliz in the Crypto Space
Ethereum (ETH) is known for its high gas fees and scaling issues due to its sophisticated ecosystem. It is regarded as the second biggest cryptocurrency today because of its diversity, as it allows for smart contracts and the creation of dApps. However, these issues still affect ETH today. These issues...
Only as old as you feel: Dispelling rumors about the Third Age
The fear of becoming “old” seems to be a looming concern for a lot us these days. As experienced realtors, we’ve witnessed that fear firsthand, as we help a lot of folks move homes during their Third Age, which is that last third of one’s life when they are still convinced they have the same capacity they did 20 years ago, but can’t seem to find the start button!
“Orange Pilled” Kanye West Spotted Wearing Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto Hat Following JPMorgan Debanking
American rapper Kanye West was seen wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto hat following the termination of his account by JPMorgan Chase. West has not publicly stated any support for Bitcoin, but the controversial figure may be looking elsewhere after he was canceled as a client. The rapper’s recent controversial statements led to the termination.
If you bought EMAX crypto tokens when Kim Kardashian promoted them on Instagram, you'd have lost over 95% of your money by now
Ethereum max has lost 95% of its value since June 2021, when Kim Kardashian promoted it. Investing in tokens like EMAX is risky because the value can plummet, experts have told Insider. She'll pay a fine for failing to disclose how much she was paid to promote EMAX, the SEC...
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Projects and Blockchain Games Attract $1,300,000,000 in Investment in Q3 Amid Crypto Winter: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report shows that the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry continue to thrive even as the broader crypto markets remain in the red. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to the $3.1 billion that the crypto segment received in Q2.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
Comments / 0