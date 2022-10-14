Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO