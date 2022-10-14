The Seattle Seahawks are officially passing the torch at running back ... but that doesn't mean Rashaad Penny won't eventually return to attempt to re-grab it. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on The Brock and Salk Show of the roster move that now has Penny on IR after the 26-year-old back suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. “He’s been through such a long haul, it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him.''

