Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Yardbarker
'Amazing!': Geno Smith Viral Pass Impresses Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks are now five games into the new season, and quarterback Geno Smith still hasn't written back to his doubters. Thrust back into an established starting role for the first time since 2014 - when he was a 23-year-old in his second professional season - Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.w percent) and ranks third in yards per attempt (8.3), fourth in quarterback rating (74.6) and seventh in touchdown passes (nine).
Yardbarker
'Black Sheep' Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Remark
Russell Wilson is facing national criticism as the former Seattle Seahawks QB has hit a rough patch with his new Denver Broncos team. But the nine-time Pro Bowler - traded away by Seattle in exchange for multiple first and second-round draft picks, plus a trio of key players, with Wilson getting a new contract worth $245 million over five years - has the support of sorts from old teammate Marshawn Lynch.
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Veteran teammates Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Ryan Neal say the rookie cornerback is relying on his skill — which isn’t too bad.
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
'I'm Ready!' Rookie Kenneth Walker Takes Over as Seahawks Move Rashaad Penny
The Seattle Seahawks are officially passing the torch at running back ... but that doesn't mean Rashaad Penny won't eventually return to attempt to re-grab it. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on The Brock and Salk Show of the roster move that now has Penny on IR after the 26-year-old back suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. “He’s been through such a long haul, it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him.''
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Antonio Gibson 'Perfect' Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III. "It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks defense stifles Cardinals in 19-9 win
SEATTLE — Finally, in the sixth game of the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks looked like the Pete Carroll Seahawks. Well, save for the botched punt that made the score of Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona at Lumen Field appear a little closer than the game looked on the field.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continues strong start with another interception
SEATTLE — Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was labeled a “project” pick, someone with impressive physical tools but whose inexperience at the position might keep him from making an immediate impact at the NFL level. Six games in, Woolen is emerging...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 6 win over the Cardinals
Two weeks after the Seahawks allowed five offensive touchdowns in less than 29 minutes to the Detroit Lions, they allowed zero in 60 minutes to the Arizona Cardinals. And less than two weeks after scoring 48 points on the Detroit Lions, they scored 19 on the Arizona Cardinals. Such are...
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over the Cardinals
Here are three impressions from the Seahawks 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks defense looked much better than in weeks past, as Seattle sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray six times for 51 yards, and kept the Cardinals from scoring an offensive touchdown. The Seahawks had eight sacks coming into Sunday's game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Oct. 15, 2022
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
NFL・
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals’ Offense Struggles in a 19-9 Loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Week six for the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of a team being completely outcoached by their opponent. The Cardinals fell to the Seahawks, 19-9, in a game where they only led for 4 minutes. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense failed to score a single touchdown against the worst defense in...
Comments / 0