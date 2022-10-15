Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
WR Marquise Brown injured late in 4th quarter vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have a quick turnaround after their Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. They will play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. They will get back receiver DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game suspension but they might be without receiver Marquise Brown. Brown was injured in the...
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Yardbarker
'I'm Ready!' Rookie Kenneth Walker Takes Over as Seahawks Move Rashaad Penny
The Seattle Seahawks are officially passing the torch at running back ... but that doesn't mean Rashaad Penny won't eventually return to attempt to re-grab it. “It’s really a heartbreaker for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on The Brock and Salk Show of the roster move that now has Penny on IR after the 26-year-old back suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. “He’s been through such a long haul, it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him.''
NFL injury report: Updates on Russell Wilson and others heading into Week 6
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Centre Daily
Antonio Gibson ‘Perfect’ Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III. "It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.
Yardbarker
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense
Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has found his groove. His rookie season featured plenty of ups and downs, which is expected when you throw a young player into the fire. Yet five weeks into year No. 2 Collins has steadied himself, cementing his place in the Cardinals front seven as an inside linebacker.
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Oct. 15, 2022
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks for the first of two games within four weeks Sunday afternoon on the road. Both teams enter Week 6 at 2-3 and lost their Week 5 game. The Cardinals have struggled offensively early in games, failing to score in the first quarter in...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:29 p.m. EDT
Vantrease passes Georgia Southern past No. 25 James Madison. STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern beat No. 25 James Madison 45-38 to spoil the Dukes’ first appearance in the AP Top 25. Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards and had three receivers with more than 100 yards as the Eagles shredded James Madison’s proud defense. James Madison led 14-0 early in the game and 24-14 early in the second half. The Dukes ranked second in the nation in total defense but couldn’t stop Georgia Southern’s comeback despite holding the Eagles to 12 rushing yards.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Fall to Seattle Seahawks 19-9
There was optimism for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, but the Seattle Seahawks put a stop to those hopes. There’s more than enough blame to go around for an Arizona squad now with a 2-4 record. First Half: Seahawks lead 9-3 over Cardinals. The first half still left...
Takeaways in Cardinals' 19-9 loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season with a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. They played well defensively, made a play on special teams and were awful on offense. They are now in last place in the division and 0-2 in division play. They...
Yardbarker
'Special' Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
Yakima Herald Republic
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
Here’s how unbeaten TCU can earn a berth into the College Football Playoffs
What is the formula for coach Sonny Dykes’ and his Horned Frogs to earn a berth in the CFP semifinals?
