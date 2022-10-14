Read full article on original website
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He trusts his leadoff hitter to rise to the challenge.
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
It's been a shaky start behind the plate.
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the top half of the seventh inning, every pessimistic Dodger fan on earth felt their stomachs drop in unison. Then, when Tommy Kahnle jogged out of the bullpen to handle the seventh inning against the same people he faced...
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Trey Mancini will start as the designated hitter, and Chas McCormick will start in center field for the Houston Astros.
NEW YORK (AP) — After bashing his way to a historic regular season, Aaron Judge is coming up empty in the playoffs. The star slugger for the New York Yankees went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their American League Division Series. He is 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts in the deadlocked best-of-five series.
