Marcus Mariota

Read full article on original website
Related
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: Seven reasons why this QB rivalry is the best since Tom Brady-Peyton Manning
When Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, you'll be witnessing the fifth installment of the NFL's best quarterback rivalry since Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. To be clear, we're not saying Allen and Mahomes is on the Brady-Manning level, but a strong case can be made this is the best SINCE Brady-Manning, who last met in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.
Cowboys News: Prescott chance to play dwindles, Eagles' air yards in decline?
The Cowboys and Eagles’ heavyweight matchup on Sunday night may be the biggest game of the year through six weeks. Philadelphia comes in undefeated and confident while Dallas has turned an underdog situation with quarterback Cooper Rush into multiple signature wins and a 4-1 start. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL injury report: Updates on Russell Wilson and others heading into Week 6
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Betting NFL Week 6 — Pay attention to these trends, they can help you win
Don't believe in trends? Well, you better start now. We're now in Week 6 of the NFL, and the unders continue to hit at a 60% clip. And how about the Eagles and Falcons, did they remain perfect? The answer is yes. Philadelphia is still undefeated after beating Dallas on Sunday night, and Atlanta covered the spread with ease for the sixth straight week.
Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
Rematch could come in Orchard Park thanks to Sunday's win
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
Eagles injury report: 2 players listed questionable for Cowboys game; Will Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox play?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing at his locker at the NovaCare Complex, surrounded by reporters and television cameras as he was updating how his injured shoulder was feeling. Out of nowhere, tackle Andre Dillard came up, acting as if he were one of the reporters, trying to get a question in during the scrum.
Troy Aikman Addresses The Cowboys' Potential Quarterback Controversy
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are set to face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football. While the winner of this early-season NFC East battle will gain the inside track to the divisional crown, the Dallas Cowboys will also receive critical insight on who their starting ...
CBS News
Eagles hang on to beat Cowboys to remain undefeated
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A weekend filled with Philadelphia sports ended with the Eagles joining the party. The Eagles hung on to beat the Cowboys, 26-17, on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field to improve to 6-0 and remain undefeated into their bye week. Eagles beat Cowboys to remain undefeated. A.J....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (1-0-0, -194 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, +160 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG-B. Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions. Panthers vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Panthers...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) are big home favorites (-343 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, +269 moneyline odds). Saturday’s contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from TD Garden on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NESN. Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions. Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Odds. Bruins vs Coyotes Betting...
Comments / 0