Marcus Mariota

Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: Seven reasons why this QB rivalry is the best since Tom Brady-Peyton Manning

When Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, you'll be witnessing the fifth installment of the NFL's best quarterback rivalry since Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. To be clear, we're not saying Allen and Mahomes is on the Brady-Manning level, but a strong case can be made this is the best SINCE Brady-Manning, who last met in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Betting NFL Week 6 — Pay attention to these trends, they can help you win

Don't believe in trends? Well, you better start now. We're now in Week 6 of the NFL, and the unders continue to hit at a 60% clip. And how about the Eagles and Falcons, did they remain perfect? The answer is yes. Philadelphia is still undefeated after beating Dallas on Sunday night, and Atlanta covered the spread with ease for the sixth straight week.
NFL
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Eagles hang on to beat Cowboys to remain undefeated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A weekend filled with Philadelphia sports ended with the Eagles joining the party. The Eagles hung on to beat the Cowboys, 26-17, on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field to improve to 6-0 and remain undefeated into their bye week. Eagles beat Cowboys to remain undefeated. A.J....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
