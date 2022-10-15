Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
MLB
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
MLB
How Phils rallied around Harper on last trip to San Diego
SAN DIEGO -- Bryce Harper sat alone in the manager’s office that night. It was June 25 at Petco Park, and Harper had been hit on his left thumb by a 97.2 mph fastball. The thumb was broken. The thought crossed Harper’s mind that his season might be finished. Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski had been watching the game with Jimmy Rollins from the team’s front office suite. Dombrowski excused himself and made his way to the clubhouse.
MLB
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
MLB
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
MLB
Winning ways follow Dombrowski to Phillies
The Phillies aren’t still playing if Rob Thomson didn’t become manager when he did, replacing Joe Girardi when the Phillies were 22-29. They went from being seven games under .500 to being 65-46 the rest of the way. Then they swept the Cardinals in an NL Wild Card Series before beating the Braves, defending champions of the world and 101-game winners during the regular season, in the Division Series round. It is a wonderful story -- a baseball lifer like Thomson finally getting his chance at the age of 59 and watching his team deliver the way it has.
MLB
Top 12 performers of the postseason (thus far)
You can be one of the best players in the world, but it’s the postseason when your brilliance has the brightest light on it, when everybody sees it. Throughout the Wild Card Series and Division Series, there have been some true standouts. Here’s a look at the 12 best performers in the playoffs -- whose teams are still alive -- so far. These guys might just be getting started.
MLB
Rocker leads Rangers prospects in AFL
In the 30 years of the Arizona Fall League, no player arrived at the developmental circuit with more fame than Michael Jordan. After His Airness, Tim Tebow and Bryce Harper would be the next-most famous participants. Kumar Rocker, currently pitching for the Surprise Saguaros, might come in fourth on that...
MLB
Harper's 4th HR of postseason gets Phillies going
SAN DIEGO -- The last time Bryce Harper had played a game at Petco Park, the two-time National League MVP thought his season was over. On June 25, he was hit by a 97.2 mph Blake Snell fastball, which fractured Harper's left thumb. Though Harper missed two months, his season...
MLB
488 feet! Schwarber drops jaws with upper-deck Petco HR
SAN DIEGO -- For a brief moment on Tuesday night, we were all two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper: speechless. That’s because Kyle Schwarber blasted a baseball into orbit -- a Statcast-projected 488 feet, to be exact -- in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. It was the longest homer hit at Petco Park since Statcast tracking began in 2015.
MLB
The Padres and Phillies are more dangerous than their records
The Padres (89 wins) and the Phillies (87) each won fewer than 90 games in the 2022 regular season, and they are facing off in the National League Championship Series for a trip to the World Series (the Phils took Game 1, 2-0, on Tuesday). Meanwhile, the Dodgers (111 wins), Mets (101) and Braves (101) are already home for the winter, having seen their excellent regular seasons collapse in the early rounds of the playoffs.
MLB
Judge 'rises to the occasion,' belts record-setting homer
NEW YORK -- Whenever the Yankees needed him over the course of 162 games, Aaron Judge always seemed to be ready with a home run, no matter what situation the Bronx Bombers found themselves in, en route to becoming the new American League home run king with 62 long balls.
MLB
As Wheeler rolls, Phils rocket past Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler is seizing the moment again. The moments keep getting bigger and bigger, too. The biggest so far came Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park. Wheeler allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings to become the first Phillies pitcher to pitch seven-plus innings with one or fewer hits since Roy Halladay’s no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the Reds.
MLB
With adjustments made, Verlander ready to open ALCS
HOUSTON -- There’s no better elixir for a starting pitcher who’s had a subpar outing than to get back on the mound as soon as he can. Unfortunately for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, he’s had seven days to dwell on his Game 1 outing in the American League Division Series against the Mariners when he gave up six runs on 10 hits while he battled his mechanics.
MLB
Dos and don'ts for pitching to Alvarez in the ALCS
How do you stop Yordan Alvarez? Far too often for pitchers, you don’t. Bring in a defending Cy Young winner in relief? Home run. Throw him 98 outside the zone? Home run. Wave him to first base intentionally? Now deal with Alex Bregman. Alvarez homered in his first Major...
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups
Now that we -- at last -- know the four teams who have reached the League Championship Series, we know something even more important: Who’s going to be in the World Series. There are now only four possible matchups for the Fall Classic:. Astros-Padres. Astros-Phillies. Yankees-Padres. Yankees-Phillies. Sure, Astros-Dodgers...
MLB
The key storylines for today's NLCS, ALCS games
We hope you have adjusted to the Yankees winning their American League Division Series because they have to get right back out there today. The compressed postseason -- and of course an inconveniently timed rainout -- put the decisive game of the ALDS and the first game of the AL Championship Series back-to-back, which means we get two games, two straight days. Which means we get to do this all day and all night Wednesday, too.
