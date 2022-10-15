Read full article on original website
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
What's Next For The Braves Following Their NLDS Loss
David Samson and Matt Snyder break down what's next for the Braves after their loss against the Phillies in the NLDS.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Spencer Strider, Braves’ offensive struggles
After a tough loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Atlanta Braves will have to pick up the pieces quickly before facing a must-win situation Saturday. Atlanta rolled the dice going with Spencer Strider who was electric early before seeing a significant velocity drop during the third inning while the Phillies put up six runs.
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
batterypower.com
As the Braves’ season ends, the view shifts to the offseason and 2023
It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise a great season for the Atlanta Braves who logged 101 wins and ran down the Mets late to claim a fifth straight division title. Unfortunately, as we learned last season, the regular season doesn’t really matter that much in the postseason which is much more about who is playing well at the right time. It was a bad time for the Braves to struggle, but the Phillies had a lot to do with that given their performance.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
NBC Sports
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010
Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending division champions home for the winter. And, of course, they're dreaming big. On a gorgeous fall Saturday afternoon, the...
FOX Sports
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
batterypower.com
The Braves’ 2022 season is over, but all is not lost
Unceremoniously, it ended. On a beautiful Autumn day, the Atlanta Braves lost 8-3, drawing to conclusion the reign of the 2021 World Series champions. After 101 wins and a first-round bye, Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS. Maybe having so many days off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs played a role; maybe they ran out of gas after having to charge back from 10.5 games back to win the NL East; or maybe it is just the way the playoffs cookie crumbled.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies score: Brandon Marsh, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper lead Philly to NLCS with series win
The Atlanta Braves in 2021 played 16 playoff games and never faced elimination. In 2022, they played four and are going home for the winter. The Philadelphia Phillies, the six seed in the NL in the first-ever full season with six seeds in the playoffs, took down the defending champs in Game 4 Saturday, 8-3, clinching the best-of-five NLDS with a 3-1 series win.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 375: The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves
The end of the line is here for the 2022 Atlanta Braves after a 3-1 series defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After Game 4, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened with plenty to discuss. Episode 375 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman examining the following topics:. Philadelphia struck...
batterypower.com
ALDS Game 4 Open Thread
Given that the other three Division Series are all wrapped up, the only thing on the docket for tonight is Game 4 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS, where the latter holds a 2-1 lead. The most interesting meta-narrative this postseason is probably whatever is happening with the outhomering/outhomered record. It has...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine gives Atlanta a 3-0 edge in NLCS
1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Braves enter offseason with key question to answer
The ingredients that fueled the Atlanta Braves’ surge to a fifth straight division title largely failed them in in the postseason as they suffered an early exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. Now that they enter the offseason, the attention now shifts to one key question: will...
WJCL
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
