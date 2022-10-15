Top Falcons vs. 49ers DFS Lineup: Go Elite with Deebo Samuel, Take Fliers on Kyle Pitts and Kyle Juszczyk

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their two-game Southeast swing as they head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Falcons prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News
There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Eagles make 4 moves before Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys | Did team elevate anyone from practice squad?
Weeks after the Eagles saw one of their top reserve offensive linemen go out with an injury, they will see him return for a big NFC East game. However, the Eagles have lost a newly acquired defensive lineman for at least four weeks. The Eagles activated tackle Andre Dillard from...
atozsports.com
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
WJCL
Falcons top 49ers 28-14, Atlanta's defense not allowing a point in second half
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 Sunday afternoon, Atlanta now 3-3 on the season. Falcons would strike first, quarterback Marcus Mariota found Michael Pruitt for the 2-yard touchdown. However, the defense would be the key to this win. A forced fumble on 49ers' Jeff...
Yardbarker
49ers-Falcons Injury Updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Nick Bosa (groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' six inactive players in Week 6.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Philadelphia Eagles’ historic 6-0 start
The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 5-0, the NFL’s only undefeated team. They left the same way. This division rivalry game loomed large in what’s been a strong NFC East. And as they’ve done all year, the Eagles proved that they are among the elite teams in the NFL.
profootballnetwork.com
Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass
Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Illinois promo code: $1,250 NFL Week 6 first bet on Caesars
The bulk of the NFL Week 6 action kicks of today and new customers who use Caesars Illinois promo code PFNFULL will get access to a first bet of up to $1,250. The first bet you make also gives you two additional incentives to gain. With more than one way to benefit from this offer, you first bet gives you upside in multiple ways.
profootballnetwork.com
Extra Points: The Next Great NFL Rivalry, the Falcons Are Almost There, Trevor Lawrence Is Real, and Lamar Jackson’s MVP Campaign Is Over (For Now)
The NFL Week 6 Recap highlights a league that has hit its stride. It’s a little later than it usually is, but we saw good teams play well, poor teams struggle, and teams somewhere in the middle actually duke it out in back-and-forth affairs. That doesn’t mean we didn’t...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More
It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code: bet $5, win $200 for Bills-Chiefs
Start with our DraftKings Kansas promo code offer to make your bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs game. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for an account, so a promo code will not need to be entered. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO,...
Comments / 0