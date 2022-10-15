Top Steelers vs. Buccaneers DFS Lineup: Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton, Others

Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game
Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
Bucs’ Cameron Brate taken off on stretcher after hit vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, who sustained a concussion on Oct. 2, was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday afternoon after a hard tackle following a 6-yard catch from Tom Brady. Brate could not get off the turf after a hit from the Steelers’ Myles...
Cameron Brate Ruled Out After Scary Scene vs. Steelers
He gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was taken away on a stretcher.
