ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Top Steelers vs. Buccaneers DFS Lineup: Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren, Chris Godwin, Cade Otton, Others

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Dak Prescott Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys QB

The question of is Dak Prescott playing today has been raised with the Dallas Cowboys QB returning to practice during Week 6. His presence on the field has potentially huge ramifications for fantasy football managers, both in terms of Prescott himself and his receiving weapons. Let’s examine the latest updates regarding Prescott and the fantasy impact of the news.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy