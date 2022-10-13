Read full article on original website
mountathletics.com
Mount Women’s Rugby Proves Solidarity on Senior Night
Emmitsburg, Md. (October 15, 2022) – Mount St. Mary's women's rugby team displayed strength in their home-finale with a 77-10 win. Echo Field – Emmitsburg, Md. Princeton (0-6), Mount St. Mary's (1-4) How it Happened:. Jalana Jade Garcia gashes through the defense from the 10-meter line at 4:19...
easternpafootball.com
Pottsville Defense Leads the Way in Big Victory Over Wilson Area
EASTON – Pottsville went on the road Saturday afternoon against Wilson Area and picked up a 39-6 win in a Schuylkill/Colonial Gold Division game at Smith Field. Joey Palko led the Crimson Tide defense recovering two fumbles and an interception. “Palko did a great job today for us,” said Head Football Coach Tom McGeoy. “He was in the right spots and made plays.”
Jersey Shore, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
Hauntings at Bucknell University: Professor to explain campus tales
Lewisburg, Pa. — Don’t think you are the only one being haunted by past souls— one local campus is full of haunting stories. From hurled objects to discarded clothing by invisible guests, haunting rumors abound throughout Bucknell University's campus. One of Bucknell’s own, Associate Dean of Arts & Science Rich Robbins, has plenty of experience with the supernatural world, and he'll share them for free during a public Halloween presentation...
Harrisburg’s Camp Curtin trained green recruits into Civil War soldiers | Column
Their country was under attack, and they answered the call to defend it. After the Confederates assaulted Fort Sumter in April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for volunteers.
pct.edu
‘Sealant Saturday’ featured in WNEP newscast
Announcement of Penn College’s Nov. 5 “Sealant Saturday” occasioned a recent visit from WNEP’s Chris Keating, whose news segment hit the airwaves late last week. The Newswatch 16 reporter interviewed Ninoshka M. Rivera, of Lebanon, and Erica N. Wenrich, of Enola – second-year dental hygiene students – and instructor Jill M. Hicks about the event, which provides a variety of free dental services to children ages 7 to 15.
Fallen hero honor ride in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This month, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher D. Kolenda, Ph.D., founder of the Saber Six Foundation, is on a 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride to honor the legacies of six paratroopers from his military unit (1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne), also known as Task Force SABER, who were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.
Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
Mummer's Day Parade turns 75 on beautiful day in South Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — After two years of delay, the Mummer's Day Parade returned to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The return was greeted by people lining the streets to take in the nearly hour-long trip through South Williamsport. Enjoy a gallery of the entire parade here.
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/17/2022
FRACKVILLE - On Monday, October 10th, 2022, at approximately 10:58am, Frackville Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Main St. in Gilberton for a Motor Vehicle Accident. Investigation revealed that Hope McManus, 35, of Mahanoy City was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and traveling south on Weeks St. in Gilberton.
Construction season in northcentral Pennsylvania isn't over quite yet
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction starts Wednesday on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) in Muncy Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working at the intersection near Lycoming Mall Drive...
Woman refuses to leave bar
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
WOLF
Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area (FOUND)
UPDATE: as of Monday, Oct. 17 - State police say Angel Gonzalez has been located. -- Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Lane restrictions on Interstate 81
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 on both north and southbound lanes Monday. According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 north and southbound between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County tonight through Thursday, October 20th The lane restriction will start from 7:00 […]
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled. There appear to be no major injuries. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.
