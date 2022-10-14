Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Bemidji StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
theScore
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins ReDraw Assignments, Canadiens Steal Capitals UFA?
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
NHL・
Gabe Landeskog’s Avalanche return from injury still unclear: ‘Whenever a player isn’t starting the season, and it’s starting to drag out, there’s going to be a concern’
DENVER — Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog still has no clear timetable to return from injury after a “late developing” slowdown in his recovery, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Saturday after practice. On opening night, Landeskog gingerly skated with the Stanley Cup pregame during the celebration at Ball Arena. But the Avs (1-1-0) do not expect the imminent return of Landeskog or injured forward Darren Helm ahead of Monday night’s road test at the Minnesota Wild. ...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start
Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA
Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
theScore
'We'll remember that': Panthers' Tkachuk spurs early rivalry with Sabres
Saturday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres marked Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's first bout against one of his new Atlantic Division rivals, and the talented pest predictably made a lasting impression. "There's some guys over there I'll be playing against for the next eight-plus years," Tkachuk said following his team's...
FOX Sports
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Comments / 0