The Guardian

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5m to Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts has received the largest monetary donation in its history, from novelist and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was once married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. An announcement from the Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday thanked Scott for her gift of $84.5m, which the organization pledged...
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Favorite possessions…

I am trying to downsize and rid myself of clutter. This is not any easy task; as, it involves determining if an object still has value or has outlived its usefulness. The value of my possessions varied through the years. What was important some years ago is no longer important to me. A warm bottle of milk and a Pacifier were the most important things in my world once. If I had them, there was joy in the world. If I did not, there was...

