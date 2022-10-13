ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Bill Maher: Liberals shouldn't 'hate' Pence, McConnell, Barr since they accepted Biden's election victory

"Real Time" host Bill Maher urged liberals to not "hate" the Republicans who, despite political differences, accepted President Biden's election victory. During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher decried polling that shows a growing number of Americans, particularly young Americans, believe a civil war and political violence is acceptable and that some on both sides of the aisle believe it's "time to split" the country by party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
POTUS
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Biden names first national monument of presidency

President Biden names Colorado’s Camp Hale a national monument, steam gathers for the “NOPEC” bill and green groups mobilize for the midterms. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden has spent more than one-fourth of his time in office in Delaware

President Joe Biden has logged more than one-quarter of his first 20 months in office away from the White House. Since January 2021, Biden has spent 236 days on unofficial rest and relaxation. He has traveled to his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware, 55 times for a grand total of 174 days, and spent 64 days at the official presidential retreat at Camp David, spread across 19 individual trips.
DELAWARE STATE
KXRM

President Biden designates Camp Hale as national monument

(EAGLE COUNTY, Colo.) — A World War II era military site, once called “Camp Hell” by veterans who faced high altitudes and harsh terrain in Colorado’s snowy mountains became The Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Senator Michael Bennet made this finally...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden discusses Ukraine, Hunter Biden, 2024 in new interview

Oooh, President Biden did an interview. That’s a treat:. CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed President Biden on Tuesday, where Biden made some news on a wide range of topics. On Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine: “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden said. Watch Biden’s full take on Putin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Biden heads to Oregon amid signs of trouble for Democrats

President Biden is making a rare trip to Oregon this weekend for a series of political events in the reliably Democratic state amid signs the party’s hold on the governor’s mansion may be at risk. The president visited Portland in April to tout infrastructure investments at the city’s...
OREGON STATE
Axios

Biden's surgical strikes

In the final stretch before midterm elections, President Biden is flexing his executive authority, with targeted trips on Air Force One and White House decrees to boost key demographic groups. The big picture: Since passing a pair of transformative bills this summer, Biden has been using executive actions to motivate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy