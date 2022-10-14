ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scotscoop.com

Breaking News: Carlmont secures campus after traffic collision

After 15 minutes of learning, Carlmont High School administrators announced a secure campus order on the morning of Oct. 17. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Belmont Police Department (BPD) directed Carlmont to secure its campus out of caution while they investigated a traffic collision in the surrounding neighborhood. “During the...
BELMONT, CA
scotscoop.com

Redwood Shores community copes with wildlife dilemma

The booming San Francisco Bay Area economy has led to housing, transportation, and environmental challenges that pose a threat to the region’s diversity and lifestyle. This continuous expansion of housing has caused concern over the safety of local wildlife and the preservation of the environment. Redwood Shores, a local waterfront community, was built on top of acres of marshland, which has led to various environmental challenges.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
scotscoop.com

Family owned café brings quality treats to Redwood Shores

Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
scotscoop.com

Carlmont faculty reacts to the Nobel Prizes

Just as founder Alfred Nobel intended in 1909, the Nobel Prizes are awarded to “those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” This year is no exception. The Nobel Prize committees award six Nobel Prizes every year to recognize the achievements of individuals in various fields. By...
BELMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy