theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State
Southern had to fight hard but defended their home field on Saturday evening at A.W. Mumford Stadium against Alcorn State. The post Southern battled through to defeat Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
SWAC hits Southern, Prairie View with fines and suspensions after brawl
The SWAC has issued its judgement following the Southern-Prairie View brawl. The post SWAC hits Southern, Prairie View with fines and suspensions after brawl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
theadvocate.com
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
theadvocate.com
Defense, athletes, a deep bench: Southern women's basketball team will play 'the same way'
In recent years, the Southern women’s basketball team has been known for its deep, athletic roster. All signs point to more of the same this season. More adept on defense than on offense last spring, the Jaguars were easily the best in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at giving opponents headaches.
theadvocate.com
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
theadvocate.com
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win
The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
theadvocate.com
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved back to more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
theadvocate.com
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, y'all: New Orleans, Baton Rouge to see cold snap Tuesday; light freeze possible
It's time to turn on the heater and get ready for an early cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts that much of southeast Louisiana will see freezing temperatures this week, with a freeze watch forecast for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch will...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
theadvocate.com
Cover your plants, make a gumbo: Baton Rouge area could see freeze this week
It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold. Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. The temperature...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
