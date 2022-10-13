ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records

And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida

Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Griffins celebrate homecoming with win

The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
GEISMAR, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos

After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved back to more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
KENTWOOD, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

