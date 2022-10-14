ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NY

WNYT

SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility

The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullet causes victim to not cooperate with shooting investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – The 32-year-old man who was shot on Main Street early Sunday morning has been described as “reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution,” according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. Police responded to 911 calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, reporting...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Catalytic converters stolen from Mr. Ding-A-Ling

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the issue of catalytic converter thefts continues to sweep across the nation, another local business was hit early Wednesday morning. A box truck at Mr. Ding-A-Ling in Latham had its catalytic converters stolen overnight, rendering the vehicle used for deliveries out of commission for weeks. “My delivery driver comes in […]
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Johnstown family disputes allegation that dad assaulted newborn

A father from Johnstown is facing a felony charge, after police say he severely injured his newborn baby. However, the man’s family is telling a much different story. This ordeal began on September 20, when Johnstown police were dispatched to a two family house on Smith Street. When officers...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Prisoner who absconded from temporary release caught driving stolen vehicle, police say

HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A prisoner who police say absconded from temporarily release is back in custody, and facing additional charges. At around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a Hudson Police Department patrol observed a white SUV traveling east on Union Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator drove through a red light at Union and 5th Street. Patrols stopped the vehicle at North 6th and Warren Street. It was determined that the vehicle, a white 2017 Audi Q5, had just been stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.
HUDSON, NY

