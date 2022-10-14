Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Canajoharie PD looking for Beech-Nut graffiti vandals
The Canajoharie Police Department is trying to find the person, or people, who recently tagged the old Beech-Nut Factory with graffiti.
Churchtown VFD rescues person from burning home
Tuesday night at about 8:50 p.m., Churchtown Fire Company was sent to a structure fire off of County Route 27.
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Schenectady teen accused of stealing dirt bikes
A Schenectady teen was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13, after he allegedly broke into a building on France Lane in Ballston and stole two dirt bikes.
WKTV
Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus
MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford. Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was...
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Saratoga Police find missing high schooler
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
WNYT
SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility
The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullet causes victim to not cooperate with shooting investigation
POUGHKEEPSIE – The 32-year-old man who was shot on Main Street early Sunday morning has been described as “reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution,” according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. Police responded to 911 calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, reporting...
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
Catalytic converters stolen from Mr. Ding-A-Ling
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the issue of catalytic converter thefts continues to sweep across the nation, another local business was hit early Wednesday morning. A box truck at Mr. Ding-A-Ling in Latham had its catalytic converters stolen overnight, rendering the vehicle used for deliveries out of commission for weeks. “My delivery driver comes in […]
WNYT
Johnstown family disputes allegation that dad assaulted newborn
A father from Johnstown is facing a felony charge, after police say he severely injured his newborn baby. However, the man’s family is telling a much different story. This ordeal began on September 20, when Johnstown police were dispatched to a two family house on Smith Street. When officers...
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Man arrested in Queensbury burglary case
A man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in connection with a recent burglary at a local Queensbury business.
WRGB
Prisoner who absconded from temporary release caught driving stolen vehicle, police say
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A prisoner who police say absconded from temporarily release is back in custody, and facing additional charges. At around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a Hudson Police Department patrol observed a white SUV traveling east on Union Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator drove through a red light at Union and 5th Street. Patrols stopped the vehicle at North 6th and Warren Street. It was determined that the vehicle, a white 2017 Audi Q5, had just been stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.
Watervliet man arrested for having handgun inside Crossgates
A Watervliet man is facing charges after he allegedly had a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall.
Suspect On Loose After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Insurance Company In Poughkeepsie
A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting a man in the torso in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 in the City of Poughkeepsie in the area of 96 Main St. According to the...
Comments / 0