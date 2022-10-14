ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

theupstater.com

GOOD NEWS!: Honoring vets’ sacrifices with HS diploma

RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — Veterans who served in the armed forces made sacrifices for their nation, and now, the community will show its appreciation by giving some of them what they don’t yet have — a high school diploma. Veterans who dropped out of school but served honorably and...
SELKIRK, NY
theupstater.com

Festival celebrates fall season in NY

COEYMANS HOLLOW — The leaves were a riot of color and there was a crispness to the air as hundreds turned out for the Fall Festival at Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday. The Albany County Fall Festival had something for everyone — from animals like horses and chickens to check out, to games, face painting, fishing, hiking, crafts and live music by The Hilltown Ramblers.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

GOOD NEWS!: Tractors wind through town for a good cause

EAST DURHAM — Nearly two dozen tractors both large and small wound their way through East Durham for the town’s first-ever charity tractor run. A popular fundraising event in small villages in Ireland, the tractor run made its way to Route 145 on Oct. 8. “We are doing...
EAST DURHAM, NY
theupstater.com

Fright fest takes over Joralemon Park

COEYMANS HOLLOW — Zombies, ghosts and ghouls took over Joralemon Park this weekend — and the community turned out by the hundreds. Horror in the Hollow, hosted by the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corporation, returned Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The annual fundraiser...
COEYMANS HOLLOW, NY
theupstater.com

Bethlehem woman charged with theft at senior living facility

WEST SAND LAKE — A Bethlehem woman is charged with stealing money from an elderly person at a senior living facility where the woman works. Deborah Miller, 42, of Bethlehem, was arrested Oct. 17 after state police received a complaint Sept. 2 that money was stolen from a resident at Ludder’s Country Homes, a senior living facility in West Sand Lake.
BETHLEHEM, NY
theupstater.com

Dredging project gives pond a fresh start

GREENVILLE — The dredging project at the pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park has been completed. The town board at its Monday meeting approved a change order extending the project to include an additional 25 feet on the other side of Route 32. “The DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation)...
GREENVILLE, NY
theupstater.com

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

NEW BALTIMORE — An Albany man was arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday after a traffic stop on Route 9W. Morris Ozymandious, 48, of Albany, was arrested Oct. 15 by state police from the Catskill barracks at around 10 p.m. Ozymandious was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla down Route...
NEW BALTIMORE, NY
theupstater.com

Indians put two more in win column

RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — The Indians have racked up another two wins in the last two weeks, and now stand at second place in Section 2B. With a 5-2 record on the season overall and a 5-1 in-league record, the team is second only to unbeaten Glens Falls. The Indians have...
GLENS FALLS, NY

