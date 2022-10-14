COEYMANS HOLLOW — The leaves were a riot of color and there was a crispness to the air as hundreds turned out for the Fall Festival at Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday. The Albany County Fall Festival had something for everyone — from animals like horses and chickens to check out, to games, face painting, fishing, hiking, crafts and live music by The Hilltown Ramblers.

