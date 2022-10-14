Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theupstater.com
GOOD NEWS!: Honoring vets’ sacrifices with HS diploma
RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — Veterans who served in the armed forces made sacrifices for their nation, and now, the community will show its appreciation by giving some of them what they don’t yet have — a high school diploma. Veterans who dropped out of school but served honorably and...
theupstater.com
Festival celebrates fall season in NY
COEYMANS HOLLOW — The leaves were a riot of color and there was a crispness to the air as hundreds turned out for the Fall Festival at Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday. The Albany County Fall Festival had something for everyone — from animals like horses and chickens to check out, to games, face painting, fishing, hiking, crafts and live music by The Hilltown Ramblers.
theupstater.com
GOOD NEWS!: Tractors wind through town for a good cause
EAST DURHAM — Nearly two dozen tractors both large and small wound their way through East Durham for the town’s first-ever charity tractor run. A popular fundraising event in small villages in Ireland, the tractor run made its way to Route 145 on Oct. 8. “We are doing...
theupstater.com
Fright fest takes over Joralemon Park
COEYMANS HOLLOW — Zombies, ghosts and ghouls took over Joralemon Park this weekend — and the community turned out by the hundreds. Horror in the Hollow, hosted by the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corporation, returned Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The annual fundraiser...
theupstater.com
Bethlehem woman charged with theft at senior living facility
WEST SAND LAKE — A Bethlehem woman is charged with stealing money from an elderly person at a senior living facility where the woman works. Deborah Miller, 42, of Bethlehem, was arrested Oct. 17 after state police received a complaint Sept. 2 that money was stolen from a resident at Ludder’s Country Homes, a senior living facility in West Sand Lake.
theupstater.com
Dredging project gives pond a fresh start
GREENVILLE — The dredging project at the pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park has been completed. The town board at its Monday meeting approved a change order extending the project to include an additional 25 feet on the other side of Route 32. “The DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation)...
theupstater.com
‘Gone With the Wind’ film expert to exhibit at Saratoga Book Festival
SARATOGA SPRINGS — “Gone With the Wind” film expert Pauline Bartel will be an exhibitor at the Saratoga Book Festival’s first Literary Marketplace on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Saratoga City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. She will sign copies...
theupstater.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
NEW BALTIMORE — An Albany man was arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday after a traffic stop on Route 9W. Morris Ozymandious, 48, of Albany, was arrested Oct. 15 by state police from the Catskill barracks at around 10 p.m. Ozymandious was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla down Route...
theupstater.com
Indians put two more in win column
RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — The Indians have racked up another two wins in the last two weeks, and now stand at second place in Section 2B. With a 5-2 record on the season overall and a 5-1 in-league record, the team is second only to unbeaten Glens Falls. The Indians have...
Comments / 0