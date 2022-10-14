ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
imperialbeachnewsca.com

2022 IB City Council Candidates Forum

Imperial Beach City Council Candidate Question #2:. “There continues to be increased development on Seacoast Drive, both commercial and residential. What are the positive, and negative aspects of this development for Imperial Beach”. Yes, new businesses are opening on both Seacoast Drive and Palm Avenue as these are the primary...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about 64-unit apartment complex planned for La Mesa Village

LA MESA, Calif. — A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down during the unrest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the controversial local arrest of Amaurie Johnson.
LA MESA, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

RTFH Unveils Regional Community Action Plan

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) unveiled its first-ever Regional Community Action Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Diego through a housing-focused, equity-driven, and person-centered system of care. The new plan sets forth a shared vision, identifies system and resource gaps, and promotes evidence-based approaches with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City

An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Operation Dress Code Kicked Off Oct. 6

Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

SunCoast Farmers Market Is Expanding

After the quick success of their first four markets, the SunCoast Farmer’s Market is expanding. Starting this Saturday October 15, the monthly market will be held at Veteran’s Park at 1075 8th Street Imperial Beach every third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks are on site with breakfast and lunch options.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy